



Domen knowledge | 13-8/2025 19:42:00 September 13, 2025-the Emporia State Women went on Saturday .500 at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka. The Hornet women took two of the three double games that were played and won two singles matches with several of the matches in the tournament. Giulia Russu won in both singles and doubles for Emporia State. She captured the Purple Draw-Troost final with a 3-5, 4-1, 1-0 (10-8) victory over Emma Guzman of Pratt CC. She worked with Ana Fatjo Coll To win 8-7 (7-4) about Maddie Shelley and Charlotte Bair from Washburn. Yuliya Klimova Also won a comfort final and took the final in the Blue Draw. She defeated Northwest Missouri's Laura Prieto Sieiro 4-2, 2-4, 1-0 with the decisive set 26 points with Klimova who won 14-12. Sherides Wichman And There Cahill Had the other victory for Emporia State and achieved an 8-5 victory over Majra Djokic and Laura Prieto Sieiro from Northwest Missouri. The next action for the Emporia State Women will be from 19-21 September in the Ita Fall Regional in Edmond, Okla. Singles

Yuliya Klimova (Emporia State) def. Laura Prieto Sieiro (Northwest Missouri) 4-2, 2-4, 1-0 (14-12) Miru Nonaka (Northwest Missouri) def. Victoria Debono (Emporia State) 4-0, 4-1

Giulia Russu (Emporia State) def. Emma Guzman (Pratt CC) 3-5, 4-1, 1-0 (10-8) Elena Williams (Northwest Missouri) def. Ana Fatjo Coll (Emporia State) by withdrawal of injury

Daniela Tijaro (Washburn) def. There Cahill (Emporia State) 6-0, 6-0

Double Jevrosa Mitic/Johanna Come (M. Western) def. Yuliya Klimova / Victoria Debono (Emporia State) 8-4

Sherides Wichman / There Cahill (Emporia State) def. Majra Djokic/Laura Proto Sieiro (NWMSU) 8-5

Ana Fatjo Coll /Giulia Russu (Emporia State) def. Maddie Shelley/Charlotte Bair (Washburn) 8-7 (7-4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://esuhornets.com/news/2025/9/13/emporia-state-womens-tennis-gets-four-wins-on-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos