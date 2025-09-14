'Soldiers are being tortured, and yet they play cricket with Pakistan'

'Does the BCCI have no shame? Any feelings for those killed in that massacre? Or for our forces? '

Image: members of the Rashtriya Chhatra Panchayat Burn Effigies from BCCI and Pakistan to protest against India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, at Luckknow University Gate, in Luckknow on Saturday. Photo: Ani Photo

On the Eve of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup Cricket Match, Several Opposition Parties on Saturday Slammed the BJP-LED Central Government, Calling It An Insult to the Victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and the Indian Soldiers who Sacrified their Lives on Borders Tackeray Announcing Sindoor Protests about Maharashtra.

Leaders of the BJP and his allies tried to play the issue and emphasized that India will not play bilateral series with Pakistan until it stops terrorist activities.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will be confronted in Dubai on Sunday in what the first match between the two parties will be since the military conflict in May, when India launched strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a biblical terror attack in Pahalgam in the Terror attack in Pahalgam attack.

Tackeray, which appeals to a press conference in Mumbai and said that boycotting the competition is an opportunity to convey the World India's attitude on terrorism.

“Until the time that fear does not stop, we should not maintain relationships with Pakistan,” the former Maharashtra Chief Minister claimed.

Turns on the BJP, he wondered if the government will announce that Operation Sindoor has stopped and appealed to Patriots not to watch the cricket match, because the wounds of the Pahalgam terror attack are still fresh.

“This cricket match is an insult to national feelings. Do we have to play cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?” Asked Thakeray.

Thakeray said that the Sena (UBT) will hold protests against the game. He said the female employees will collect from the party Sindoor (Vermilion) and send it to the Prime Minister's office.

“You said that Pakistan is spreading terror, and now you play cricket with the same country. Is Pakistan a terrorist state or not? Is it our enemy or not? Soldiers are being tortured, and these people play cricket. This is not good,” said the former Maharashtrake Chief Minister.

His son Aditya Thakkeray focused on the cricket board.

“Is the BCCI so strong that the PM and Minister of Defense can defy? Does the BCCI have no shame? Some feelings for those killed in that massacre? Or for our forces?” Said Aaditya in a post on X.

The AAM Aadmi party held a protest in Delhi and said that her party staff would 'uncover' the competition screened clubs, pubs and restaurants, “so that people stop going to these points of sale”.

“What is the need for the prime minister to organize a competition with Pakistan? The whole country says that this competition should not happen. Why is this competition organized?” Aap -Chef Arvind Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Is this also done under the pressure of Trump? How much do you bend for Trump?” he said.

Leaders of the congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Aimim belong to those who have criticized the decision to play the match against Pakistan.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, together with party employees, also burned an image

“This is a gross humiliation from our women who have lost their husbands at the Pahalgam attack, but our central leadership continues with the cricket match in India-Pakistan,” said Bharadwaj during a press conference in Delhi.

“The cricket players from Pakistan mock our widows in such a dirty, disgusting way, and we will play cricket with them. Shame the BJP government.”

Aishanya, the widow of Kanpur -Kakman Shubham Dwivedi who was killed in the terror attack of Pahalgam, appealed to the people to boycott the competition.

Speaking with PTI on Saturday, Aishanya described the decision to keep the game as “deeply insensitive” and accused the BCCI of ignoring the feelings of the victims' families. “Their martyrdom has no value for the BCCI. Maybe because none of them has been lost,” she said.

Eknath Shind-guided Shiv Sena, a voter of the reigning NDA, said that Tackeray has no moral right to resist the game, as also during the congress era, international cricket games were played between India and Pakistan, even when the relationships were tense.

“Tackeray, who has left Hindutva for power and praises Pakistan, cannot suddenly resist such competitions,” said spokesperson for Eknath Shind-guided Sena and MP Naresh Mhaske told a news conference.

Maharashtra vice -prime minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the NCP, said that the decision about the game was made on the right forum, but acknowledged that there were different opinions about the issue.

“The country has a population of 140 crore. In such a vast country there are certainly a disagreement about the cricket match. Some people can feel that the relations between the two countries are tense, there should be no party. At the same time others can support the game,” Pawar said reporters.

BJP leader and former sports minister Anurag Thakur said that India should participate in a multinational tournament, otherwise the opponent team will score points.

“If India does not play, the team will be outside the tournament. If India skips one match, the opposite team will get the points,” he said in Pune and repeated that India will not play a bilateral series with Pakistan until it stops terrorist activities.