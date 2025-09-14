







Next game: in Jamestown 9/20/2025 | 13:00 CT Ben 1230 The Fan Mankato September 20 (Sat) / 13:00 CT bee Jamestown History Duluth, Minn. Freshman Kicker Jadon Apgar's 25-Yard Field goal Increased No. 24 Minnesota Duluth on No. 7 Minnesota State 17-14 in James S. Malosky Stadium on Saturday afternoon in NSIC Football. Apgar split up the uprights as time passed and closed a 14 game, 79-Yard last disk. The Bulldogs held 43 minutes and went 10 to third down to act their first loss of 2025. UMD improved to 3-0 for 5,487. Minnesota State (2-1, 1-1 NSIC) travels to Jamestown (0-2, 0-2 NSIC) next on Saturday 20 September at 1 p.m. How it happened The Mavericks held UMD on the 19-Yard line after the Bulldogs marched 14 plays, 79 Yards on their first possession of the afternoon. Apgar hit a Line Drive Field goal from 35 Yards for a 3-0 lead. Brock Unger intercepted a pass intended for Treshawn Watson in double coverage, but the Mavericks grabbed possession of the possession of one Jason Dandridge Massy recovery on the UMD 38-Yard line. The Mavericks missed their next 44-Yard field target attempt. Quarterback Maximus Sims connected to Grant Guyett On the next ride of the Mavericks, then found Nassir Jones For seven meters and a touchdown through the center of the field. It was the second touchdown of Jones of the season, so MSU got a 7-3 Edge 4:09 in the second quarter. UMD Linebacker Jayce Walrath reached for a interception with another minute to play in half. Then Senior Edmund Ocansey made his own interception for the Mavericks to keep the lead during the break. Minnesota Duluth was pleased with a field goal of 21 meters after a 78-yard drive that lasts 7:01 from the dressing room. The Bulldogs recovered the lead early in the fourth quarter on their second consecutive ride with 13 play. Jacob Eggert ran eight meters for a touchdown with 13:55 and then ran to the pylon for a two-point conversion when UMD continued 14-7. Sims answered with a strike of 61 meters on a wide recipient Treshawn Watson whose 19one Career TouchDown Bond Adam Thielen for fifth place in the Maverick All-time Chart. Connor Fournier's Extra point on Watson's fourth count of the season fixed the score with 14-14. Watson ended with four receptions for 103 Yards. UMD Quarterback Kyle Walljasper, poor with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter and completed a 24-year pass to Luke Dehnicke, so that Apgar was set up for the game-winning field goal as time moved. Walljasper ended with 225 Yards and Hurry 61 Yards. Dehnicke led UMD recipients with 11 receptions for 141 Yards. Sam -Backer Save 47 Yards on the ground for the state of Minnesota. Sims threw 137 meters and a few touchdowns. The Mavericks converted 2-7 on third downs.

