



Next competition: vs. ITA Division III West Regionals 10/3/2025 | All day long October 03 (VR) / The whole day Vs. ITA Division III West Regionals History The Tennis team of the Colorado College Lady team won a few victories on Saturday at Division II teams in Pueblo, Colo. The Tigers defeated Colorado Mesa, 4-3, for the second consecutive year and then placed CSU-Pueblo, 7-0, in Pueblo City Park. Second -year Aspen Young ” Ally Lowe And Lucia Moravek Each won both of their singles competitions, while Avery Hickman joined those three in not losing a double match during the day. Young and Lowe wipe the Nos. 1 and 2 singles competitions in straight sets. Young defeated Devyn Rodriguez from CMU, 6-2, 7-5, and Fernanda Martinez of CSU-Pueblo, 6-2, 6-3, in the first place. Meanwhile, Lowe rolled past CMU's Jade Brilhante, 6-2, 6-3, and Margot Aebicher from CSU-Pueblo, 6-3, 6-1, at the No. 2 place. The Tigers return to action and close the autumn season at the ITA West Region Tournament, 3-5 October, in Claremont, Calif. College College 4, Colorado Mesa 3

September 13, 2025

Town, Colo. Singles 1. Aspen Young (Cc) def. Devyn Rodriguez, 6-2, 7-5

2. Ally Lowe (Cc) def. Bright Jade, 6-2, 6-3

3. Valentina Gonzalez (CMU) def. Avery Hickman 6-1, 6-4

4. Lucia Moravek (Cc) def. Catherine Ballon, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

5. Delia Maier (CMU-W) def. Lindsay Popeo 6-0, 7-5

6. Sophie Hartman (CMU-W) def. Meredith Waters 6-3, 7-5

Order of finish (3,2,1,5,4,6) Double 1. Aspen Young / Lucia Moravek (Cc) def. Devyn Rodriguez / Brilliant Jade, 6-2

2. Avery Hickman / Ally Lowe (Cc) def. Catherine Ballon

3. Valentina Gonzalez / Sophie Hartman (CMU) def. Meredith Waters / Lindsay Popeo 6-1

Order of finish (3,1,2) College College 7, CSU-Pueblo 0

September 13, 2025

Town, Colo. Singles 1. Aspen Young (Cc) def. Fernanda Martinez, 6-2, 6-3

2. Ally Lowe (Cc) def. Margot Aebischer, 6-3, 6-1

3. Avery Hickman (Cc) def. Bella Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0

4. Lucia Moravek (Cc) def. Ainoha Salo, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

5. Lindsay Popeo (Cc) def. Laney Reddick, 6-1, 6-1

6. Meredith Waters (Cc) def. Yelena Travica, 6-2, 6-2 Double 1. Aspen Young / Lucia Moravek (Cc) def. Fernanda Martinez / Margot Aebischer, 6-3

2. Avery Hickman / Ally Lowe (Cc) def. Bella Hernandez / Laney Reddick, 6-3

3. Meredith Waters / Lindsay Popeo (Cc) def. Ainola Saho / Yelena Travica, 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cctigers.com/news/2025/9/13/womens-tennis-tigers-take-down-two-dii-opponents.aspx

