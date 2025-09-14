



Hamilton, NY Central Michigan Field Hockey defeated Long Island on Saturday 9-6, in a neutral Sitegame organized by Colgate to earn their second consecutive weekends. The chippewas have now won four games in a row, the last time that CMU achieved that performance was in 2009, where the team defeated their opponents, 11-3. During the newest four Gametrack, CMU opponents surpassed 17-8. The nine goals that are scored in Saturday's game is the most in one match since 1997, when the Chippewas Louisville fell 9-0 (November 6). It also marks the seventh most goals that are scored in a single competition in program history and is the most bound since 1985. A total of eight chippewas registered either a goal or an assist, five scored oneT at least one goal, three earned assists. “It was nice that our attack was generated by more than one person or more than two people. Our subbing rotation and the lines that were there certainly got the most out of their minutes.” CMU head coach Jennifer Johnstone said about the performance of the team. Senior Mallory Camryn Scored twice in the attempt to darken 100 career points, combined between her first season plus at CMU and her previous two in Maine. She has collected 44 points in her 23 games in the Maroon & Gold. Second -year Carola Ryon Led the day and took three goals and raised its season total to six. First -year Mora Rulli Notched two goals, the first was her first collegial goal and logged in two assists. First -year Bri Eckenroth Scored in the second quarter, the first goal of her collegial career. Junior Cameron Pluciennik Recorded her second goal of the season and recorded an assist. Senior Hauley bater First -year Teah Savignano and second -year -old Peyton Pallman Each registered an assist. To the defensive end, first -year Pleun van Gent recorded her second defensive salvation of the weekend, her third of the season. “We are enthusiastic, the hat trick, the 100 points, CAM -scoring, it was exciting to see the attack we could generate today. Having said that, there were more goals than we had wanted. So again, we have a lot to clean up defensively with our individual defense, marking management, the ball in general.” Graduate student Ashley Cogger started the game in the cage, before he was relieved by second -year Jenna cheap . Cogger took three goals and registered nine Saves, while Billig allowed three and recorded three Saves. “The big thing is that we have just won games. We played back-to-back. We traveled to Upstate New York in a bus for 11 hours. I think it is a huge tribute to our fitness level and the work that the girls did this summer to come in and prepared so that we could succeed in the weekend.” Central Michigan Field Hockey returns to Mount Pleasant Friday September 19 to open Mac Play against James Madison. Follow Central Michigan Field Hockey:

Twitter|Instagram|Facebook CMU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2025/9/13/field-hockey-earns-fourth-straight-victory-camryn-logs-100th-career-point The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos