



Fans and experts blame warm weather and persistent tensions between the two countries for the dozens of unsold tickets.

Dubai, Vae Hundreds of tickets for the India versus Pakistan Cricket match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai remain unsold on the morning of the fixture, a rare event for a cricket match between the South Asiatic Archbruds. Follow Jazeeras live reporting from India versus Pakistan. Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list With less than eight hours before the start of the game of 6.30 pm (2:30 pm GMT), tickets were available on Sunday in three grandstands and one hospitality section of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on the official Ticket website of tournaments. Tickets priced at $ 205 in the premium standard, as well as those of $ 245 in the stands of East and West Pavilion, were available in their dozens. Seats were also available in one of the various hospitality positions, which cost $ 1,645 each. While the organizers of the tournaments The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have not made an official comment about the unsold tickets, local fans blame the hot again in the Gulf Nation as a large discouraging factor. September is one of the hottest months in this part of the world, with high temperatures and extreme humidity, making it difficult to even be outside in the evening, Shahid Khan, a resident of Dubai, told Al Jazeera. Although players can be paid to play in this again, fans have to spend large amounts of money to buy tickets. Why would they do that to suffer in the heat? The temperature in the evening, close to the start time of the competition, is predicted at 36C (95F), with humidity of 50 percent. Al Jazeera put his hand out to the ACC, but was told that the official figures for selling ticket would be confirmed as soon as the competition starts and until that time no comments would be made on the sale. Cricket experts believe that the highly tense political relations between India and Pakistan, who were involved in May in an intensely cross-border conflict of four days, should also be blamed. Some fans have decided to boycott the match to register their protest against their decision by their governments to continue with the game, despite the constant bitterness against the neighbor, the Indian cricket writer Kuldip Lal told Al Jazeera in the run -up to the match. Although it is not unusual to spot empty seats in cricket competitions in the VAE, tickets sell for an India-Pakistan Mens Cricket competition in every part of the world as hot cakes on most occasions. Usually tickets are sold out within a few hours after the sale, especially for global and regional tournaments such as ICC World Cups or the Asia Cup. Fans are known to go to the limit, including paying high premiums on resale platforms and on the black market, to get hold of a ticket.

