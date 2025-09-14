



Next game: With Yale 9/20/2025 | 12:00 pm September 20 (Sat) / 12:00 pm bee Yale Worcester, mass. The football team of Holy Cross dropped a narrow matchup at no. 5/6 Rhode Island in a 9-7 setback on Saturday 13 September. The defense of the crusader dominated in important moments during their home opener in Fitton Field and kept the rams without a touchdown on the day. Junior Safety Garrett Baldwin Had a team-high nine tackles with seven solo stops and two tackles for loss and junior cornerback Cam Jones Seven tackles made. Junior Ie Thompson and Junior Linebacker Cam Santee Both had two pass -Break -Ups and Junior Safety Donovan Comesro recorded an interception. Fifth -year defensive tackle Kevin Gillis Had two TFLs, including a bag next to a forced junk. Junior run back Jayden Clerveaux Hurry for a touchdown on the day. Senior recipient Max Mosey COND FOUR PAYS FOR A TEAM HIGH 40 YARDS, WHEN JUNIOR Charly Mullaly (37 Yards), second -year year Ty Curran (36 meters) and senior Sam Slade (35 meters) Each had three receptions. How it happened: De Rams (3-0) drove within their own 10-Yard line on their opening ride, but the Crusaders (0-3) kept them at just a field goal, in which Rhode Island took a 3-0 lead with 6:26 in the first quarter.

A reception of 21 meters by Curran placed the Crusaders in a score position on the six-year line; After a few Rush attempts, Clerveaux converted on the fourth and 1 to put Holy Cross in advance with 5:30 to go in the second quarter.

Rhode Island connected itself at a different field goal with 1:24 in half to cut at rest within 7-6.

The crusaders came in the second half with a number of large stops, including a TFL by senior defensive ending Christian Ross On the fourth and 1 in the 16-Yard line halfway through the third quarter, and a interception of Comestro with 3:28 left in the third.

On the fourth and 1 in the 16-Yard line halfway through the third quarter, and a interception of Comestro with 3:28 left in the third. On the next ride of the Holy Cross after the interception, the Rams defense picked up three bags; Despite a win of 30 meters per slade, Holy Cross could not connect to a field goal, so that the score kept at 9-7 early in the fourth quarter.

The Rams kicked the Go-Ahead 41-Yard field goal with 2:23 to play in the game. Beyond the Box Score: Comestros intercepting was the first of his career.

Baldwin's nine tackles were a career high.

This is the fourth time since the start of last season that Holy Cross has kept an opponent up to 10 or fewer points. Following: Holy Cross will go to New Haven, Conn. To face yale on Saturday 20 September.

The kick -off is set at noon in the Yale Bowl. The game becomes the season opener of the Bulldogs. Follow the Crusaders

