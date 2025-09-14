Tennis starts to fall into the victory fashion





The Tennis team of Valparaiso University opened a new season in winning fashion and Huntington (Ind.) Felled 6-1 on Saturday afternoon outside in the courts of Northwest Indiana. The weather was cleaned up on time to play the afternoon game after Valpo's originally planned morning match against Holy Cross (Ind.) Was postponed due to storms. How it happened The beacons conquered the double point and won on the second and third courts. The number 3 double team of first -year students Alexandra Popa (Glenview, ill. / Glenbrook South) and Sophomore Andrea Delgado (Richmond, Texas / Foster [Dallas Baptist]) Blitzed Ashley Bucur and Coby Sander 6-1, while Lacey Tanner (Fort Pierce, FLA. / Florida Virtual School) and second -year -old Brynn Steven (Wichita, Kan. / Bishop Carroll) worked together for a 6-4 victory on the number 2 place to secure the double point. The top tandem collapsed on Huntington with 7-5.

Delgado conquered both singles and Doubles on her first day as a beacon, won her number 5 singles match while she only dropped one match in each set and Bucur beat 6-1, 6-1.

Tanner moved away from Addison Mast in the opening set of the number 2 Singles match with 6-1 before she turned her off to take the second 7-5.

Popa started her collegial career in style and won a competitive game that needed a tiebreak in the second set and defeated Yarape Bello 6-3, 7-6 (6) at number 4.

The Foresters won the number 3 singles match on a third set of Tiebreak with 10-8 after the first two sets were both decided by tight 6-4 scores, one who went each way. In the competition Three players made their Valpo debut on Saturday and all three picked up singles Winden. Popa, Delgado and Rogers all drove to Straight set successes during their first day with the brown and gold.

Silva was dominant at no. 1 singles and went to the only possession of seventh in program history with 53 career -singles victories.

The beacons started the season with a victory for the fifth consecutive year. Next Valpo (1-0) will continue the autumn season in the Purdue Northwest Invite in Hammond, IND. Next weekend on 20-21 September.

