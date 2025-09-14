



The European Under 13 Championships are held in Kosta, Sweden, who bring together teams from more than 30 countries (24one to 28one September). The event contains both mixed team and individual competitions. Each national team consists of two boys and two girls, with tires that played more than five rubbers who start with mixed doubles, followed by alternating singles matches. All matches are fully completed and each player offer maximum exposure and competitive experience. The group stage will divide delegations into Polish of three or four teams, with the top two that are progressing to the last phase and continues the battle for medals, while teams with a lower placed will compete in the B-last phase to determine their classification. A special scoring system is present to reward everything in the work. A 50 win brings five points, while even a narrow 23 defeat still counts for two points. The scale encourages teams to fight for each match: 50 victory is equal to 5 points, 41 Win gives 4, 32 win, while losses of 23, 14 and 05 are worth two, one and zero respectively. Team Match scoring system Match -Result Result Points granted 5: 0 Win 5 4: 1 Win 4 3: 2 Win 3 2: 3 Loss 2 1: 4 Loss 1 0: 5 Loss 0 The championships will not only decide the strongest mixed teams, but also crown champions in boys' skirts, girls singles and mixed doubles. In Bucharest 2024, Turkeen Gorkem Ocal won the title of the boys before Germanys Lukas Wang, while Sweden Siri Benjegrd conquered the girls' crown against Frances Eva Lam. Germany triumphed in the mixed team event about Spain, and Ocal worked with Ela Su Ynter to take mixed doubles gold for Turkey. This year's entry list again contains some of the smartest names of Eurotalents and Hopes programs. Romania Velden Alexandru Pop, currently ranked number two in Europe, next to Nadalia Ionascu, Kariss Yasmin Serban, Bianca Stefania Toma, Mihai Iordan and Armand Czigler. Pop, which reached the quarterfinals in 2024, also participated in the level of less than 15 in Ostrava this summer. Germany brings a strong group with Melissa Bill, Emma Sophie Li, Lotta Rothfuss, Jonathan Kraft, Kirill Manalaki and Jeffrey Wei. Sweden will rely on Saga Blanck, Leah Tulefalt, Esther Warfeldt, Filip Arosell, Zac Halln and Joel Isaksson, the last ranked in Europe and already experienced from last year's edition and this year's youth series. The Czech Republic includes Adela Brhelova, Helena Kamaradova, Kristyna Konecna, Filip Bednar, Richard Feber Jr. And Tomas Matuska, with Brhelova already a round of 16 Finisher on the Under 15 European Youth Championships. France has nominated Albane Rochut, Lisa Zhao, Simon Clin, Tim Escudier and Noah Lebrasseur, while Spain is represented by Aina Casanovas, Carmen Gomez, Celia Valpuesta, Marcos Gomez, Alexander Malov and Ladimir Mayorov. Mayorov, Europe Number One in the ranking, was a bronze medal winner last year and was again impressed by Ostrava with quarter -final runs in singles and mixed Doubles. Malov, in third place, also adds strength to the Spanish line-up. Slovakia can boast one of the head names of the tournament with Barbora Melisa Guassardo, in third place ranked in Europe, supported by Bianka Bacsov, Vivien Murkov, Juraj de Miguel and Filip Nagy. With such a broad mix of established junior stars and new faces, the European Under 13 Championships in Kosta promise exciting competitions and valuable lessons for all participants. Each round can bring new stories about breakthrough talent, because the next generation of European champions are taking its first big step on the international stage.

