Wisconsin Football Fans will gladly not see Alabama Again on the schedule again.

A year after Alabama set the Wisconsin football team in Camp Randall Stadium with 32 points on fire, the Tie Completed the home and home series with the Crimson Tide on Saturday 13 September. And it looked almost the same for the Luke Fickell team.

The no. 18 arranged Crimson Tide, who were 20.5-point favorites, rolled over the badgers in Bryant-Denny Stadium, 38-14, which again showed how big of the gap remains between the two programs.

Bama beat Bucky with a combined 80-24 in the two games.

While Alabama and Wisconsin now both have 2-1 records, the Crimson Tide looks back on their way to the Playoff photo of the Football College, while the badgers are somewhere near the CFP conversation, a place that wants Fickell to be the ties. But that's just not where Wisconsin is like a program.

The Crimson Tide was stronger. They were faster. They sometimes made the badgers look stupid. They were just so much better.

Crimson Tide Quarterback Ty Simpson was confident when he cut the defense of the badgers for 382 yards and four touchdowns before he made way for his backup during the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin's attack did not exist until it finally came to the end zone with the game in the fourth quarter well out of reach. Vinny Anthony's 95-Yard kick-off return touchdown early in the third quarter felt the only positive one.

Danny O'Neil soon realized that Alabama's defense was not Middle Tennessee, a match when he established a series of the badgers last week in his first start. O'Neil, who continues to fill in for the wounded Billy Edwards Jr., threw two interceptions in the Alabama area and ended 11 to 17 and 117 Yards with a late TD.

In the meantime, Fickell is getting empty again. Fickell, in his third season in Wisconsin and fans who become more restless, is now 0-7 against ranked teams. The loss drops the record from Fickell to 15-14.

Most fans had not expected a victory at Powerhouse Alabama, especially with the back -up Quarterback of your who started again and a beaten attacking line. But it still didn't change their frustrations for Fickell, who took most of the criticism as he usually does after losing. It is the first loss of Wisconsin's season, but the schedule is not easier for Fickell and the Dassen, which have been removed for a year from seeing the 22-year-old Bowl-Streak.

Wisconsin football reactions after loss against Alabama

It is still early in the season and one loss in Alabama will not define the year, but fans were in the middle season to offer their feelings to Fickell as head coach:

Badgers are defeated so much that Bama attracted their starters Now got a compassionate party from the opposite teams We have become the smiling stock of the Big 10 with Luke Fickell – Matthew S. (@Matthewmke98) September 13, 2025

In the beginning I thought Wisconsin Luke Fickell had hired so that we could compete in games like these. – Wisconsin Family (@wisconsin_fam) September 13, 2025

Wisconsin loses Alabama 38-14 in a game that was never around. I'm not sure what the ties higher ups are on here. The obvious changes must be made, and the sooner the better – Ike Badgers Podcast (@ike_Badgers) September 13, 2025

Has there been one thing that Luke Fickell has done well since he took over? Seriously, think about it. I feel that the program as a whole has done nothing than to go the wrong direction. Did I expect them to win today? Hell no. But this program now looks lost. https://t.co/682i2LY317 – (@ jjreva50) September 13, 2025

Luke Fickell said he wanted Wisconsin to be tough, filthy and disciplined Until now, a solid 0/3 in year 3 – Wisconsin Homer (Foxhole Guy) (@wisconsintakes) September 13, 2025

If you have a bad day, at least you are not Luke Fickell or a Wisconsin fan fan – Alen Rogers (@aaronmyballsout) September 13, 2025

I am happy that we have hired Luke Fickell who is said to be able to recruit, clear stars clearly mean nothing In 3 years he ruined what Wisconsin Football has been in recent decades. However, so happy that his RC classes were ranked high! This is the most embarcering time ever to be one #Badgers fan – Jake (@j_max_well) September 13, 2025

Can we relegate Wisconsin -football to the Horizon League? – Greg Peterson (@Gunit_81) September 13, 2025

Vince Biegel, a former football player in Wisconsin, tried to put the loss in perspective and will judge Fickell and the Badgers from 2025 on what happens during Big Ten -matches, who will start at home against Maryland next week, September 20.