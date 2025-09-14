



Saint Peter, Minn. The Gustavus Adolphus College Women's Tennis Team is organizing their fall invitation this weekend with the first games that take place on Saturday. Draw in the first singles, Kaya de Bruijn Defeated Paula Garcia Acebal of Bemidji State 6-2, 6-4 in De Ronde and then got Pari Chaven from Grinnell with 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the semi-final to continue to Sunday's final against J. van Zeijl van Jamestown. Allison Szalay Won two games in the second singles that go to the final. Szalay won 6-2, 6-2 about Logan Tom Van Grinnell in the opening round and then earned a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-5 victory on She from young In the semi -final. Pavla Yakimova has been set to compete in the third drawing Singles final after winning 6-2, 6-4 in the round one and then gather to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the semi-final. The Fifth Singles Draw Final will contain both wings and Katie Thompson Took her opening round 6-1, 6-1 and then won her semi-final 6-1, 6-0. Two gusts of wind have been set to participate in the sixth Draw singles Final as Ashley Strebel And Bethany Smith Both took their way to the champion match. In Doubles, the teams of Austin/Szalay and Elvestrom/Debruijn both went to the semi -final in the upper draw. The Windlagen have two teams that compete in the second round, three teams participating in the third draw, and two more in the fourth double draw. Gustavus returns to the courts on Sunday 14 September for the last matches of the invitation.

