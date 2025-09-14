Marcus Harris was able to move to No. 3 to see 20-year-old Tyro open to open for Victoria's Sheffield Shield Side

The vacant axis of Australia could soon have added another competition to the mix, because Victoria is considering promoting Harry Dixon in an attempt to help the blazing left -handed in the footsteps of his idol David Warner.

The VICs are considering a movement that would see Dixon open with colleague Young Gun Campbell Kellaway in their Sheffield Shield side this season.

Marcus Harris would press such a movement in the order. The 33-year-old, hopeful to add his 14 tests as an opener, is fresh from a strong County championship season that refers to Lancashire on four.

But Dixon's Head-Ruring Finish of the 2024-25 season, including a blazing 86-ball 76 of No. 5 against the final champions South Australia, let the Victorians wonder what he could do in his preferred spot at the top of the order.

Usman Khawaja certainly seems to be in the first test in England, but national selectors are waiting for the opening rounds of the Shield season to unfold before they settle on their other opener.

Victoria coach Chris Rogers, the former test vessel that was Warner's most successful opening partner for Khawaja, said discussions about a potential Shield top order shift for Dixon are going on.

“If there is one player that Harry reminds me of, it is David Warner. He can play shots that Warner and Possibly (Travis) head can play,” Rogers told Cricket.com.au.

“Davey as an opening boat was just so effective and set the tone in an innings. So that might be a lever that we could pull.

“We really like to be the opening of KellaWay, we see him as a long -term opener for Australia. That can mean that Marcus can slide one.

“But we still have to make the decision whether we go with Dixon as a more open or ask him to be that explosive player in the middle, probably a bit more like a Travis Head.”

Dixon blinds on debut with 66, trio of sixes

It will be a dispute point for Victoria's first Sheffield Shield match on October 4, since Dixon will miss if he has been chosen a one-day series against India A in Kanpur in the overlapping Australia.

The 20-year-old was not selected for the four-day component of the Tour, as a result of which he plays alongside Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short in the One Day Cup matches of the VICS against Queensland (September 17) and Tasmania (September 19) in Brisbane.

Maxwell plays the 50-over games, even though he is retired from ODI Cricket to ensure that he is a match that is suitable for the October T20i series against New Zealand.

Dixon ran drinks to Warner during the double century of the latter against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test of 2022-23, giving the 17-year-old in action a steeped glimpse of his hero.

The following season the Melbourne Grammar product Sam Konstas scored during the triumphant U19 World Cup campaign of Australia.

With only four first -class competitions under his belt, Dixon remains a long chance to follow Konstas's path to win a test spot for a batter from Topores at a particularly young age.

But a strong start to the 2025-26 season was able to arouse him as Konstas' Shield Runs did last summer.

“I think he does (wants to open) in the long term. For the time being he is very open to what we see for him,” said Rogers.

“We will support him a lot through it, because it will be a challenge, you sometimes have a few high bowlers on a number of challenging fields.

“But I still think that Australia is screaming for an opening boat that can put some pressure on the bowler. Dixon is one of the few who have that ability.

“Now it's about performance. You can have all the talent, and you can talk to people as much about you as they want, but you have to put performances on the board.”

Rogers insists that Harris is not out of the test, with the left -handed return to Melbourne after a stack at 1,027 first -class runs at 60.41, including three tons, during the Northern Summer.

The coach pointed to the selection of Nathan McSweeney last summer, which was cut at three for SA, because provision testers do not necessarily have to hit at a domestic level.

“He was very happy to hit four in County Cricket,” said Rogers about Harris.

“He also understands as a senior player (in Victoria) that he has to score runs, but he also has a secondary responsibility and that is to help the other young players in the team, that belongs to a leader.

“His goal is still to open the batting for Australia. I would say if you are opening or three, I don't think it makes too much difference.

“It is clear that if you have chosen Nathan McSweeney (to open in tests), I don't think that makes a lot of difference.

“I think it really goes for Marcus and the best player in the competition is, that is his best bet to get back in the side.

“As an older player you probably have to knock the door a little harder than some of the younger players.”

