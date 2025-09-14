Sports
Football versus Grand Valley State on 13-9-2025-Box Score
Pittsburg St. Drive starts at 5:04 AM.
No Huddle-Shotgun Berry, Jackson Rush left for the GVSU31, the end of the game for 8 Yards win.
No Huddle-shotgun Chandler Jr., Cleo Rush Right for 7 Yards win for the GVSU24 (Cardamone, Anthony), 1st down.
No Huddle-shotgun Chandler Jr., Cleo Rush Middle for 7 Yard's win for the GVSU17 (Anderson, Josh; Downs, Jimmy).
No Huddle-Shotgun Berry, Jackson Rush Middle for 2 Yards Loss for the GVSU19 (Cardamone, Anthony; Potts, Kamani).
Time -out Grand Valley St., Klok 02:57.
No Huddle-shotgun Berry, Jackson Pass Complete Short Links from Atkins Jr., Tyjuan caught on GVSU20, for 3 Yards to the GVSU16 (Anderson, Josh; Green, Tre).
Timeout Grand Valley St., Klok 02:51.
Penalty GVSU offside (Jackson, Ronald) 5 Yards from GVSU16 to GVSU11, 1st Down. No game.
No Huddle-shotgun Chandler Jr., Cleo Rush Middle for 0 meters to the GVSU11 (Potts, Kamani; Buddin, Jamari).
No Huddle-shotgun Chandler Jr., Cleo Rush Right for 4 Yards win for the GVSU07 (Cardamone, Anthony).
Time -Out Other, Klok 01:57.
No Huddle-shotgun Chandler Jr., Cleo Rush Middle for 1 Yard win to the GVSU06 (Simpson, Riley; Williams, Josh).
Time -out Pittsburg St., Klok 01:10.
Schmitt, Austin Field target attempt of 23 Yards destroyed by Penaltygood (H: Antle, Tyler, LS: O No game.
Kniel down by Pittsburg St. on GVSU08 for loss of 5 yards.
Kneel down by Pittsburg St. on GVSU13 for loss of 5 yards.
End of the game, clock 00:00.
