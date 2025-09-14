



Nigerias top-ranged table tennis star, Quadri Aruna, left the WTT champions Macao 2025 after losing 3-1 to Germanys Patrick Franziska. Messrs Singles round of 16 Clash, played on Friday in Infinity Arena in Macao, exposed Arunas inconsistency, despite incidental flashes of sparkle. Also read: Flying Eagles set to rewrite history while the team is leaving for FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile Aruna, ranked 26th in the world and African number one, entered the tournament with renewed confidence after an impressive first round victory. He had previously sent Chinas Huang Youzheng in straight Sets11-3, 11-8, 11-8-rassing hope for a revival after recent struggles on tour. Franziska, ranked world number 18, started strong, won the opening set 11-8 by benefiting from errors and checking the pace with sharp forehands. The German tight control in the second set, sailed 11-5, while Aruna did not determine a rhythm or maintained his tactical sharpness. Aruna showed resilience in the third set and digged deep to Rand Franziska 13-11, causing a short hope of an unlikely comeback victory. Franziska, known for calmness under pressure, responded decisively and sealed the game with an 11-7 fourth set of victory to reach the quarterfinals. The result means that Aruna has not achieved a quarter -final of the Champions event since its memorable 2021 run in Sweden ended in Glory. The victory could have set up a quarter -final collision with Brazil Hugo Calderano, but Arunas -pursuit of that dream was stopped. Franziska maintained his perfect record against Aruna, after he had previously defeated the Nigerian, with Friday who encounters his competitive dominance. Earlier, Franziska had stunned the sixth seed Xiang Peng and a five-game comeback victory10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 1-11, 12-10 in exciting fashion. The $ 800,000 WTT champions Macao remains one of the most prestigious events worldwide, with top athletes and frequent high-profile disturbances. This year's edition has already witnessed big surprises, including Tomokazu Harimotos Early exit to Chinas Xue Fei in straight games. Other remarkable eliminations are Simon Gauzy, Anton Kallberg and Africas number two Omar Assar, who underline the tournaments that highly competitive character. For Aruna, attention is now shifting to future tournaments while he wants to rediscover the form that once terrified opponents of world class. His exit is a setback, but the victory against Huang proved that he still has the quality needed to challenge elite table tennis players. Nigerian fans will hope that Aruna will quickly regroup, will return to his worldwide table tennis campaign in the coming competitions. Post views: 97

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sports247.ng/aruna-falls-to-franziska-in-wtt-champions-macao-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos