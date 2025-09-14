Sun, Wang Crowned WTT champions Macao-Xinhua





Sun Yingsha of China in action during the last match of the ladies singles against Wang Manyu of China on the World Table Tennis (WTT) champions of 2025 Macao in Macao, South China, on September 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka) (Xinhua/Kam Ka) Macao, September 14 (Xinhua) – China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin achieved the singles titles on the World Table Tennis (WTT) Macao 2025 Champions on Sunday. World No. 1 Sun successfully defended her crown with a 4-3 victory over World No. 2 and teammate Wang Manyu. In a moving match, Sun took the opener, stood 3-2 behind and gathered to triumph in the decisive seventh game. Wang Chuqin relaxed the Hugo Calderano of Brazil with 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4). The pair had already met twice this year in major events, the ITTF Men's and Ladies World Cup Macao 2025 and the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, with one win for Sunday's final. Wang Chuqin (L) from China shakes hands with Hugo Calderano of Brazil after the men's final. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka) During the press conference after the competition, Wang took on the challenges for the China men's team and noted the depth of global competition. “As the sport evolves, the competition becomes fierce, but I believe that the Chinese team is still the strongest,” he said. Looking ahead to the next 2025 WTT China Smash, Sun emphasized her collaboration with Wang in Mixed Doubles. “After our singles competitions, when we work together again, our overall power is still very solid,” she said. “I hope that within these 10 days we can make a smooth switch between events and manage our energy well.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20250914/953311f502b34ed2b00f9cb15acd0a13/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

