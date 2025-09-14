



Hanover, NH – Brown's tennis team won eight victories on Saturday and won four of the six singles matches and four of the eight double matches to complete day two of the Dartmouth Invitational. In doubles, Cole Oberg And Robert that Safe two wins for Brown, first-defeating Aguiaar and Di Staulo from Fairfield (6-2), and later along Martinez and Kelly van Bryant (6-1). Lukas Phimvongsa And Noah Hernandez A double win also achieved, in which he brought down Kollias and Alcala from Fairfield (6-1). The double pairs of Zander Bravo And Theo Murphy Earned a solid 6-4 victory over Martinez and Kelley from Bryant, but fell in a tight fight against Fairfield's Stabek and Jessett (7-5) Lian and Wasserman were demolished in both doubles matches and dropped 7-5 decisions to Pellegrini/Peterson from Bryant and Bao/Halmos from Dartmouth. Phimvongsa and Hernandez also dropped a match on Machado and Baquero from Bryant (6-3). In Singles promotion, James Lian took a victory over Bryant's Pellegrini (7-5, 6-0) for his first singles victory of the season. Cole Oberg Continued his strong form with a tight victory over Patel van Dartmouth in two narrow sets (7-6 (5), 7-5). Robert that also delivered a solid performance, the defeat of Dartmouth's in straight sets (6-3, 7-5), while Elliot Wasserman Came at the top of a three-set fight against Bao van Dartmouth (6-1, 0-6, 10-6). Theo Murphy Fell to Alcala from Fairfield in a tight match (6-4, 0-6, 10-8), while Noah Hernandez Leed a narrow defeat in a third set of tiebreak to Dartmouth's Halmos (2-6, 6-3, 14-12). Brown will close the Dartmouth Invitational on Sunday 14 September. Result Double (2 rounds) Pellegrini / Peterson (Bryant) def. Lian / Wasserman (Brown) 7-5 Oberg / Yang (Brown) def. Aguiar / Di Staulo (Beurs) 6-2 Machado / Baquero (Bryant) def. PHIMVONGSA / Hernandez (Brown) 6-3 Bravo / Murphy (Brown) Def. Martinez / Kelley (Bryant) 6-4 PHIMVONGSA / Hernandez (Brown) Def. Kollias/Alcala (Beurs) 6-1 Bao / Halmos (Dart) def. Lian / Wasserman (Brown) 7-5 Stabek / Jessett (Fair) def. Bravo / Murphy (Brown) 7-5 Oberg / Yang (Brown) def. Martinez/Kelly (Bryant) 6-1 Singles Lian (Brown) Def. Pellegrini (Bryant) 7-5, 6-0 Oberg (Brown) Def. Patel (Dart) 7-6 (5), 7-5 Halmos (Dart) def. Hernandez (Brown) 2-6, 6-3, 14-12 Wasserman (Brown) Def. Bao (Dart) 6-1, 0-6, 10-6 Alcala (fair) def. Murphy (Brown) 6-4, 0-6, 10-8 Yang (brown) def. Pade (Dart) 6-3, 7-5 Brown University Sports Foundation The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift via the Sports Foundation can immediately affect today's brown bears, so that they can excel in the classroom and, more importantly, in the community. Click on here For more information about how you can support the bears. Follow us on social Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last @Brownu_bears on X and @Brownu_bears On Instagram. Pretend Brownubears on Facebook and subscribe to the Brownathletics Youtube channel.

