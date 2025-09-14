Manpreet Singh: Anime Fan, FitnessFreak and crucial for the hope in the World Cup of India

Two things are non-negotiable for Manpreet Singh when he is back at home in Jalandhar. First, spend time with his family, including his two children. His YouTube feed is currently all about K-Pop Demon Hunters-the animated musical film where his older daughter is obsessed with. He may also have collected a few lines of the song 'Golden' that can be seen in the film and is now a certified global hit, which is at the top of the hit lists in 17 countries.

The second non-negotiable is fitness. Monday to Saturday, no compromise at all. Gym sessions in the morning, which walk on the field in the evening. The primary focus in the gym is a lower body training, crucial for a sport such as hockey. If the morning sessions in the gym are not that heavy, then evenings will contain some strenuous cardio.

After all this, when there is some time left, he devotes it to his other passions, such as looking at Anime. He is a huge Naruto fan and has seen all classics such as Kaiju No. 8, The Rising of the Shield Hero, My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, Demon Slayer, Wind Breaker and more.

“When the children (two daughters) sleep, I get some time to view some anime. Otherwise I am playing with them. When I get home, I just don't realize the [passing of] Time, “says Mankpreet ESPN India with a big smile on his face.

The skin is felt when the 33-year-old midfielder talks about his family and fitness. It is clear that he is in a great place, both personally and in his sporting career. And when you look at it from this perspective, it becomes clearer that his life outside the field has become the foundation for his performances on the field.

Despite playing more than 400 international matches for 14 years, Manpreet was not done anywhere close. During the recently closed Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, Manpreet played a key role in the Triumph of India, who also helped Craig Fulton's side to qualify for the World Cup next year. His equal goal against Malaysia in the Super 4 match was crucial to reverse the match after prematurely. He then joined Vivek Sagar Prasad in the same match that India won 4-1. The victory was a big boost after the 2-2 draw of India against South Korea and it eventually led the team to rediscover their scoring touch in the tournament.

The circumstances were hot and moist, even during the evening games in Rajgir. No amount of experience could have prepared players for the brutal conditions. That is why the credit was the entire Indian team – which turned out to be the strongest of all teams in Rajgir. The good example was Manpreet, a four -time Olympian, who was everywhere on the field. If he had the ball and the chance to move forward, he would race to the circle. When he had to follow on a counter again, he was gone like a roadrunner. Although his natural talent was always clear, Manpreet became one of the best players in the world because of his fitness.

“You see other players being injured, such as Hamstring or ACL, and try to understand how and why it happened. If you don't want to be injured, you have to make your muscles strong. I gradually have my knowledge of fitness and made gyms sessions my most important focus. If my muscles are strong, I will remain free,” he says. “The lower body is extremely important for me. I keep three sets of training courses for hamstring, calves, buttocks and groin. Then I work on my core and run.”

For a top athlete, injury is part of their lives. Manpreet also had his share of injuries. In the run -up to the Paris Olympic Games, he suffered a knee injury and it was the most challenging period of his career. He had already won an Olympic medal in Tokyo (2021), but there was no way in which Manpreet missed the flight to Paris. “I was injured in November (2023). There were only six to seven months left for the Olympic Games. I had my doubts if I would make it. It was a meniscus injury. But my teammates and coaching staff had given me all the conviction. For years he took care of the biggest care for his body and in ranks his body for his presence.

Manpreet not only came in France, but was excellent in India's performance to win their second Olympic bronze medal in so many games. When India was up to 10 men after the red card of Amit Rohidas against Great Britain, Manpreet switched to Center half and was part of a defensive master class, because India won an incredible victory.

You would think that two Olympic medals would lessons from a player, but Manpreet is not in the mood to stop, especially with a world cup to look forward to. Although they played two world cups at home, it is a striking Miss in the Trophy Cabinet of Manpreet. “I have medals at the Olympic Games, Asian games, Commonwealth Games and every tournament that I have played, except one. For me it is important that I give my best for the team and that is why I take care of my body. In fact, I have to realize trophy trophy during the Asian Champions.

It is a mentality that reveals everything about the player he is. Even after he has achieved a lot, Manpreet pushes himself to not only maintain, but also to increase his fitness levels.

There is still time left, but as soon as he has finished full-time hockey, Manpreet wants to work with young people at Grassroot level. Not only convey traditional coaching, but everything he has learned about fitness. He wants the future generation to understand the importance of gym training because he knows how one injury can kill a promising hockey career, as it happened with one of his brothers. “Many children do not know that they have to do gyms sessions. They are injured and kill their hockey career. Some people do not have the information and experience, and they mislead children about not doing training in the gym. I want to create that consciousness,” he says.

There was something talking during the Asia Cup that a few senior players would be moved because of their inconsistent versions. There is some truth in that idea, but it should not bother Manpreet. The veteran has not shown any signs of delay and although LA 2028 is a bit far, he should be in the middle of the World Cup and Asian games next year.