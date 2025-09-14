







Next game: In the state of San Diego 9/20/2025 | 19:30 pt KSFO 810 AM September 20 (Sat) / 19:30 pt bee San Diego State History Berkeley Real first -year Quarterback Jaron-Keawei's Fast Continued the beautiful start of his university career on Saturday and threw for a career-high 279 Yards and another three touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over Minnesota in California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears, who improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season, made it clear that they would turn the passing game into the center of their game plan for attack, and it turned out to be a winning formula. Sagapolutele completed 24 of 38 passes without interception and ended with a 150.9 passer -rating. “Jaron keeps making an impression,” Travers Family Head Coach Justin Wilcox said. “It is not surprising for us because we see it every day in practice. We are not thinking about the sidelines that Jaron can't do it. Those words never come out of our mouths. He does a good job.” Width Jacob de Jesus Had seven catches for 54 meters and his first touchdown on Cal while Jordan King Ging his first touchdown -pass of the career. Tight end Mason Mini added his second scoring catch of the season. “(Offensive coordinator) Bryan Harsin told me at the beginning of the week that we should throw the ball,” said Sagapolutele. “All recipients were open to me and they made the throws so much easier.” Cornerback Hizkiah Masses recorded an interception for the third consecutive match and first -year students Aiden Manutai Recovered a crucial muted point in the fourth quarter for the Bears, which have now started five times a season 3-0 in Wilcox's nine years at Cal. The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half before the bears perfectly performed an exercise of two minutes after starting a ride on their own 25-year line and 37 seconds before half-time. Sagapolutele hit 3-out-4, which culminated in a 45-yard field goal through Abram Murray As time went to give CAL a 10-7 benefit. The Golden Gophers went shortly before 14-10 in the third quarter, but De Beren answered quickly and put together a 95 game, 75-Yard Drive that ended with the 9-year scorpass from Sagapolutele to Mason Mini To make it 17-14 with 20 seconds to play in the third quarter. It was still 17-14 halfway through the fourth quarter Michael Kern And Manutai recovered on the 8-year line of the Golden Gophers. Sagapolutele found King on a 2-Yard TD-Pass three plays later to push the benefit from the bears to 24-14. Chase Meyer's 38-yard field goal with just over a minute to play the score. “Every victory in the University Football is a big victory. It's not easy to win,” said the Jesus. “Give that team a lot of praise. They have many great players. We have shown that we can beat them and where we are. I thought tonight was our big first test, and it showed what we can do.” De Beren will close the non -conference part of their schedule in the state of San Diego next Saturday. Kickoff is set at 7:30 PM and the game is broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Post posted Follow the bears on X (for the coverage of Cal Football.@Calfootball“@Calfootballpr) and Instagram (@cal_football).

