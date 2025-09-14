



New Zealand has secured their Davis Cup World Group II -similar play against Georgia, with James Watt on Sunday getting the winning point in the fourth rubber in Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North in Palmerston North. Watt defeated Aleksandre Bakshi 7-6 (3) 6-2 to give New Zealand a 3-1 victory, after previous victories in Singles and Doubles at the weekend. Earlier in the day, Ajeet Rai and Finn Reynolds won an epic match against Bakshi and Alexandre Metreveli 5-7 6-2 7-6 (4). The result means that New -Zeeland will continue to a World Group I Playoff next year, while Georgia goes to a World Group II play -play -Ooff. On Saturday Watt had marked his debut by beating Zura Tkemaladze in the opening rubber. A day later he repeated the performance with a self -assured performance against Bakshi, Georgias highly ranked available player. Serving dictated the early stages of the competition, but Watt first struck when Bakshi was double matching a breaking point at 2-3. The kiwi had the chance to close the set when serving at 5-3, but was broken back and the game went to a tiebreak. Watt led 4-2 at the change in the ends and took the opener when Bakshi sent a forehand wide to the advertising court. The second set started strongly for the 2.09-meter New Zealander, who insured an early break. He briefly staggered at 2-1, admitted his advantage, but immediately broke back and then hit two games later when Bakshi was fitted another breaking point double. With his serving decisive that he ended with 13 aces what Watt Bakshi did not give back, he sealed the match with a last non -requered delivery to protect the draw for new -zealand. Earlier, Rai and Reynolds placed New Zealand at the front with a tense double victory. After losing the opening set 5-7, the Kiwi pairs recovered to take the second 6-2. They rose 5-1 in the decision maker, but failed to convert match points on Reynolds and then on Bakshis before Rai was broken. The match went to a tiebreak, where Metreveli mistreats a sloping volley on 4-4 to hand new Zealand the initiative. At their third match point, Rais Serve drew a mistake from Metreveli on the net, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the draw. The opening day had ended 1-1. Watts Debut -victory on Tkemaladze gave new Zeeland a promising start, but Bakshi responded by beating Jack Loutit in straight sets to keep Georgia contrary. With Watts Second Singles victory that sealed the draw on Sunday afternoon, New Zealand completed a 3-1 victory, making the planned fifth rubber between Loutit and Tkemaladze unnecessary. The result brings new -Zeeland closer to the adoption of some of the largest countries in Tennis, while Captain Artem Sitak of New Zealand Sitak has successfully remained the team with a group of young players who can be part of this team for many years to come.

