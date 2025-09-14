Is Iowa State Football against Arkansas State worth worries?

Travis Hines responds to the 24-16 victory of the cyclones over Arkansas State Iowa State columnist Travis Hines responds to the 24-16 victory of the cyclones over Arkansas State

The general rule with these things is to first start with the most important and important news, so let's go immediately.

Iowa State Football, ranked 14one In the country is now 4-0 in the season after beating the state of Arkansas, 24-16, on the road on September 13.

Now that we have shown the headline news, we can talk about something interesting, a lot less definitive and a whole Heckuva much more difficult to find out.

What would be what was in the world of the cyclones?

Iowa State was almost melted on the road by a team that spent last week giving up 630 meters attack, including 321 on the ground in a loss of 56-14 for Arkansas, which, I should mention, was chosen at 14one In the sec. A conference, I should mention, that has 16 teams.

Where the razorbacks dominated, the cyclones was ambiguous.

It was just not a very good afternoon of an Iowa State team that spent the first three weeks of the season that looked very often very often.

I think there are two possible explanations that I believe is the much stronger thing, but hey, I have the time, so let's talk some ball.

Let's start with the obvious.

This was an absolutely terrible situation for the cyclones.



Their season started 21 days earlier, 4,000 miles and six time zones against one of their most important rivals, both historically and in this year Conferentierace. What, as you expected, produced a physical, emotional game.

Then, only seven days ago, the cyclones had to play their actual, undisputed number 1 rival, you guessed it, a physical, emotional game.

So, I ask you, should we be surprised to see a less than inspiring version when the same team to Jonesboro, Ark., To play a Sun Belt team about what should feel like the surface of the sun, with on-field Temps recorded at 112 degrees through the television broadcast?

Seems a classic fall and/or Letdown game. One, as noted above, indeed won the cyclones.

So that's there.

The other option is slightly less generous.

Perhaps the state of Iowa is not that strong as we start to believe in recent weeks.

The case for the cyclones are the 14one-Best team in the country is largely based on the basis of that victory in Ireland Kansas State. That would be a wildcats team that opened the season in 20one In the country, but has spent the actual football season so steep and so quickly, it actually feels like an existential moment for coach Chris Kleimans program.

After his return from Dublin, Kansas State needed a last-minute touchdown to beat North Dakota of the FCS at home, lost from the army (again at home) and fell again this weekend, this time to Arizona on the road.

So what felt like a signature at the time, profit for building against a Top-20 team and BIG 12 leader has since transferred to a three-point victory against a 1-3 team, which lost to a team that lost to Tarleton State (my apologies for the stack, army).



The other main reason for Iowa States Rise on the charts is the victory over Iowa. That was undoubtedly a big victory for the cyclones, but perhaps less impressive given the Hawkeyes passing game would look anemic against the standards of the 1950s.

Then Stinker came on Saturday, where the state Iowa not only failed to dominate a much lesser opponent, but could have almost lost. Maybe even should have been lost.

The cyclones blundering not only on both sides of the ball, but also on special teams, with sloppy game and a game plan that you sometimes scratched on your head.

So, in essence, I think there is an argument and a case must be made to think that the state is not as good as we have come to believe collectively.

So, between those two options, where do I end up?

Well, if this is a binary choice, the truth is one or the other that I fall pretty firmly into the game of the camp.

I think the circumstances that lead to and until Saturday have been developed in a laboratory to give Iowa State Fits. Of course it is easy and honest, I think to say that the established cyclones are just dealing with it and yet dominate, but this is university football and weird things always happen in strange situations. And sometimes good teams do not play well, especially when the circumstances work together against them.

I don't think this is an indictment of the position of Iowa States as a serious BIG 12 -year -old and potential participant in the play -off of the university.

But we don't live in a binary world, and this is my column and I make the rules, so I don't just have to choose between option A or B.

Because I think it would be foolish to completely wave some worries, not just about how the cyclones played against the Red Wolves, but how we come to see the cyclones after their first three victories.

I think it is quite possible that the hype around the cyclones is the reality. To a certain extent.

And I'm not sure if that is even really important.

Because it is completely plausible and feasible that the cyclones are currently the 14one-Best team in the country and that they are not steamed by Big 12, while at the same time they remain completely able to make and win the Big 12 title game.

The cyclones do not have to be perfect to have a dream season. They certainly do not have to be an end product on September 13 in Jonesboro, Ark.

Because coach Matt Campbells the best teams have not been perfect. They were not at their best in September. They have not always dominated.

They are imperfect try-hards who make big games and win big games, sometimes in frustrating and difficult ways, usually getting better as it gets colder again. They are teams that suffer from disappointment and will still find new highlights.

So I think here it's what I think after Saturday match. The cyclones are a good team that is able to play badly and that still have enough to find out with enough time to find answers.

That is probably not a conclusion that I should have taken about 1000 words to come, but hey, I told you the important things in the beginning.

Iowa State columnist Travis Hines has been treating the cyclones for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune since 2012.Contact him via[email protected]or(515) 284-8000. FOllow him on X on @Travishines21.