



Canada went on to the 2026 Davis Cup qualifications with a 4-0 win over Israel played in a best-of-five draw played in an empty Halifax arena in the midst of protests. Liam Draxl from Newmarket, Ont. And Cleeve Harper from Calgary came back from a set to beat Jordan Hasson and OFEK Shimanov 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 in the first game of Saturday. Singles wins on Friday through Draxl and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo On Friday, the Doubles victory marked the progress of Canada from the World Group 1 stage and to the qualifications of next year for the Main Davis Cup Tournament. With the victory assured, Canada chose to World No. 35 Diallo to be replaced by Harper for a singles match with Orel Kimhi. Harper, who played in his first Davis Cup-equal game, completed the Canadian Sweep with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory. Draxl was planned to secure the draw with a match against Daniel Cukierman if necessary, but the match was not played. View L Canada wins das about Israel: Canada wins draw above Israel, returns to the Davis Cup qualifications in 2026 After dropping the opening set, Liam Draxl and Cleeve Harper took the next two Overjordan Hasson and OUTK SHIMANOV. Canada wipes Israel in their Davis Cup -Stropdas. Tennis Canada called earlier this week to hold the matches in the Scotiabank Center without present spectators or media, with reference to safety problems marked according to the local authorities and national security authorities. A spokesperson for Tennis Canada said the regional police of Halifax, the RCMP And CSIS The National Intelligence Service of Canada are those local and national agencies. But all three told CBC News via e -mail that they have not been consulted. The streets around the Halifax Common Park were closed for about an hour on Saturday when a few hundred protesters sang, sang and waved signs against the actions of Israel in Gaza and the western Jordoever. People with a banner made from a tennis network in which “Don't Play Ball” led the demonstration. Some signs have denounced Halifax -mayor Andy Fillmore to have the event take place. Friday's matches were also protested. About 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, had previously insisted Tennis Canada to cancel the matches. Earlier this week, the Center for Israel and Jewish cases said it was disappointed that the event had to be closed to fans. It referred to the demonstrators as extremists who 'silenced thousands of fans … who just wanted to proudly show in their country'. The leading authority in the world on food crises stated in August's feature in Gaza City, after months of warnings by auxiliary groups that the limitations of Israel of food and other aid to Gaza caused hunger among Palestinian citizens. Earlier this month, the largest professional organization of scientists who study genocide said that Israel commits genocide in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/tennis/canada-israel-davis-cup-tie-saturday-1.7633136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos