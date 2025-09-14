Sports
The Indian cricket team defeated Pakistan to stay on top of the group table
The Indian Mens Cricket Team Vesta Pakistan comfortable with seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Meeting at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The victory keeps India at the top of group A with two wins in two games. The Indian Cricket Team This week the hosts had nine wickets in their tournament opener earlier this week.
This was the 14th India vs Pakistan Meeting in T20i Cricket and the men in Blues 10th victory in the format.
The victory was resulted in an all -round effort afterwards Suryakumar YadavOn his 35th birthday, the Muntworp lost, but the Indian bowlers limited Pakistan to a low score, thanks to the spinners.
The Indian batters chased 128 to win, briefly worked on the task and achieved their target in just 15.5 overs.
Abhishek Sharma hit a four and six to get India on the road. Shubman Gill also skipped a few four in the second before he was stunned.
His resignation did not do much to scare Abhishek Sharma, who continued to play his attacking game while he hit three four and six before he was caught after scoring a Quickfire 31 discount only 13.
After both openers were fired, Tilak Varma joined skipper Suryakumar Yadav to bring India to 61/2 at the end of the powerplay. With the required run speed under control, the two indicated a measured approach and chose their moments to choose the boundaries.
Tilak Varma left for a Run-A ball 31, but Suryakumar saw the chase and ended the game with a maximum. The Indian T20 captain remained unbeaten at 47.
Saim Ayub took all three wickets for the Pakistan Cricket team.
Earlier in the evening, India rocked the top order of Pakistan with two scalp in the first pair of overs.
Hardik Pandya removed Saim Ayub for a golden duck with the first legal delivery of the competition, because the Pakistani batter square was caught by Jasprit Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah then rejected Mohammad Haris in the next when the pick-up shot from the right side was caught by Pandya on in-depth square to reduce Pakistan to 6/2.
Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan then took a 39-run stand for the third wicket before Indias spinners woven their magic to rattle the Pakistan batting line-up.
Axar Patel took two wickets in successive overs and first fired Fakhar Zaman, whose top edge was caught by Tilak Varma. Axar Patel saw another top edge of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha claiming his second wicket.
Twin Strikes from Kuldeep Yadav in the 13th over further reduced Pakistan to 64/6. He first rejected Hasan Nawaz, who died to attempt a slog and then removed Mohammad Nawaz LBW.
Kuldeep then removed the top scorer Sahibzada Farhan from the Pakistanis, who fell in an attempt to continue to be caught by Pandya near the ropes. The Indian Spinner ended with figures of 3/18.
Varun Chakravarthy came on the action after catching Faheem Ashraf for the stumps.
Bumrah picked up Indias Last Wicket in the penultimate of the innings, while Shaheen Shah Afridi created fireworks for Pakistan to bring them to a total of 127/9.
Shaheen, Pakistan Ace Pacer, however, succeeded in bowling only two overs due to an injury.
The Indian Cricket team plays Oman on Friday in his last Asia Cup 2025 group game.
IND vs Pak Asia Cup 2025, Group A Match Short Scores: Pakistan 127/9 In 20 Overs (Saibzada Farhan 40, Kuldeep Yadav 3/18) Lost to India 131/3 in 15.5 Overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47*, Saim Ayub 3/35) with seven Wickets.
|
