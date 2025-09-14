Leadership transition for Virginia Tech Football

BLACKSBURG President Tim Sands shares the following message with our university community, alumni and supporters:

Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. We appreciate Coach Prys efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary. Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to fully support our team and student-athletes for the remaining games as we strive together to significantly improve the trajectory of our football program this season.

To our students, alumni, and the rest of Hokie Nation, we understand and share your disappointment with the season so far. As we move forward together, please join us in supporting and encouraging our student-athletes and athletics staff as they take on this new challenge.

Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move.