Coventry and Warwickshire's Make A Difference Award -Winners announced

Richard PriceWest Midlands

BBC The Make A Difference Awards for Coventry and Warwickshire were held on Sunday

From a 91-year-old who loves football and knits a 12-year-old IT whizz, BBC Coventry and Warwickshire have celebrated the local heroes who make a difference in our communities. The ceremony for this year's Make A Difference Awards was held on Sunday, when the inspiring stories of the finalists were shared with those present. Other winners were a man who organized opportunities for people of all ages and skills to participate in the sport, the organizer of a Tractorrun who has picked up thousands of pounds for local charities and two green fingers that the farmer's fields have again affected. All winners of the 2025 Awards can be seen below.

Mavis Winterburn, 91, was the winner of the Volunteer Prize

The volunteer prize was won by Mavis Winterburn, who said she had not expected to win, and her son had emerged from London, especially for the award ceremony. For the past 75 years she has had the kits of her local football team, Fillongley FC, washed and also runs knitting and wetter groups. “We have done really well, if someone wants to learn to knit, they come and we help them,” she said. They extend soldiers for life -sized soldiers for Ve Day, and her next project is a life -size Santa on time for Christmas.

Akhil Akella, 12, won the Young Hero Award

The Young Hero Award went to 12-year-old Akhil Akella. “It's really a surreal moment,” he said when picking up the trophy. He has presented his ideas about reducing traffic accidents using artificial technology at Warwickshire Police, Leicestershire Police and Highways England. “They were surprised,” he said, especially because of his young age.

David Monks won the Great Neighbor Award

The Great Neighbor Award was won by David Monks, who said it was “absolutely great” to be recognized. He has been involved with Coventry Resource Center for the Blind Where they organize 90 -minute talking newspaper recordings.

Kevin Taylor won the Active Award

Kevin Taylor won the Active Award and said that the honor meant a “much”. He has spent the past six years promoting the sport from table tennis – creating inclusive possibilities for people of all ages and skills, including people with Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's. “We are a minority sport, this is a huge victory for table tennis,” he said. “It will help us to promote the real benefits that everyone gets from it.” He was well connected to other clubs and said that although he had never reached his own personal ambitions in sport, he enjoyed involving as many people as possible.

Valerie and Dog Rosie won the Animal Award

The winners of the Animal Award were Valerie and Hond Rosie. Valerie said: “It's great, it's real. We are absolutely happy. I am so proud of Rosie and the work she does in Bilton Junior School.” Rosie is part of the pets as a therapy “Reading to dogs” schedule. She goes to the school every Wednesday and they have a group of about six children who each spend about 15 minutes individually reading to Rosie. It gives them time to relax, Valerie said. “She's great when we go to school,” she added. “There are a lot of children, they all come up and want to stroke Rosie, they are circling around her. “There she is pretty calm, quite happy, and she lets her pet.” Rosie also enjoyed going through the school room and hanging up after lunch, Valerie said. She added that it was “a pleasure” to go to school every week and said it was a wonderful place to go.

The Green Award winners were Kate and Kath from achieving results in communities

The Green Award winners were Kate and Kath van Achieve results in communities (ARC). “We couldn't believe it, we were at the top, so we thought that all winners would be on the ground floor, so we just didn't expect to win. It was wonderful when we heard our names,” Kate said. They have been heavily involved in the local community around Leamerton Spa, where ARC has now led for about 15 years. Kath added: “When we started, we converted a little deserted country into a community forest and it just grew from there.” They now run community garden projects and groups for people struggling with their mental health. Kate said that the Council of the Council had been asked to plant 25 trees to create a community orchard on a under -utilized green space between a school and some flats. They worked with a local kindergarten and the school in the field, allowing the project to thrive, said Kate. They currently have a series of fruit – including plums, apples and pears – growing there.

The Community Group Award went to Emma Stuchbury and Shan Dobinson from Binley Woods and Wolston Youth Clubs

The Community Group Award went to Emma Stuchbury and Shan Dobinson from Binley Woods and Wolston Youth Clubs. Mrs. Stuchbury said: “This price is not just for us, it is for every youth club that is survived and for every youth club that restarts and that is going on.” The couple used their acceptance speech to argue for more financing and support to make a difference in the lives of young people. Mrs. Dobinson added: “I only see young people who are not concerned about going around. “They may not want to go to anything, they just want to relax.” She said it was sometimes difficult to find support for teenagers.

The fundraising prize went to Martin Brandreth