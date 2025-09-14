Ganguly will again take the lead as a cricket association of Bengal President





Former India Captain and BCCI President Sourv Ganguly has submitted his nomination for the position of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President. Without other nominations submitted, he is expected to take over from his older brother Snehasish Ganguly When the cabin elections are held on September 22. “I want to thank everyone for their support,” said Ganguly on Sunday in a cabin statement. “At CAB there is no opposition. Everyone is part of this association. We will all work together to make Cab and Bengal Cricket forward. “There are important events underway – the test match of Eden Gardens against South Africa, [matches of the men’s] T20 World Cup, Bengal Pro T20 League. I will try to do my best. “ Ganguly was in the same position between 2015 and 2019 before he became the BCCI president, a position he held from 2019 to 2022. Since then he has been involved with various teams in the T20 franchise circuit. In a recent update, Ganguly took over when the Pretoria Capitals Head Coach For the fourth season of SA20. He was present at the SA20 auction Last week too. It is his first stint as the head coach of a T20 franchise team, but has previously been the mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL (in 2019). Last year he was appointed director of Cricket at JSW Sports (co-owners of the Delhi Capitals teams) and also worked closely with the DC team at the WPL. It is unclear how the agreement at CAB will influence his coaching/mentoring roles.

