



Next game: At Queens 9/9/2025 | 5 pm September 19 (Fri) / 5:00 PM bee Queens Final score: Vermont 8, Merrimack 0 Burlington, vt. The Catamounts (4-2, 0-0 AE) pushed their wintreak to four with a dominant 8-0 win over Merrimack (0-5, 0-0 NEC) on Sunday afternoon on the Moulton Winder Field. Related links Box score Coach's quote “Scoring is so important to get the experience of some of these players in different positions and different people who work together on the forward line, and simply create some great plays on the countertop,” said head coach Kate Pfeifer . “I think it was really remarkable like some first -year students, in particular, performed in central roles on the field.” How it happened The catamounts opened the score early. In the 4th minute of the game, Senior Vooruit Maddie Priestlijk hit the first goal of the match of one Mora Fernandez de Oliveira centering pass.

The catamounts scored four goals in the second quarter. First -year students, Veerle Nijhuis The scoring attack began when she took the hockey ball from outside the score circle all the way down to the front of the goal, where she put a backhand shot on the net that went just below the bar.

Addie Delorefice scored the third goal of the match, of a diverted pass of the first year Gabby Santini who came in the 18th minute.

First -year Isi McMahon took her first collegial goal in the 27th minute of the game when she tore a Forehand shot from the top of the score cirk to make it a 4-0 Vermont lead.

Veerle Nijhuis yielded her second career goal when she placed a short corner card in the left corner of the goal.

Junior midfielder Alicia Battistelli scored her fourth goal of the season in the 32nd minute after an intercepted pass that resulted in a two-on-one break with Lara Cleophas . Battistelli got the hockey ball right in front of the goal and put a low shot on the net.

Junior Consu de Castro In her fourth consecutive game with a backhand shot from the top of the score circle from a short corner scored to make it a 7-0 catamount lead. Both Maddy Weaver And Fernandez de Oliveira were credited with assists.

Alicia Battistelli took her fifth goal of the season to make it up for an 8-0 lead for the catamounts. Consu de Castro An assist took on the goal when she put a hard shot on the net that Battistelli could beat in the rebound in the 55th minute of the game. In the box score Vermont Outshot Merrimack 25-13, with 14 shots on goal.

The catamounts registered six assists on their eight goals.

UVM earned eight penalty corners.

Merrimack goalkeeper had a total of five saves.

Batistli and Nijhuis each scored twice.

Six different catamounts scored goals.

Five players registered at least one assist.

Fernandez de Oliveira made two assists.

With today's victory, Vermont Mutual Insurance Group $ 100 will donate to the Lund Family Center through the Kat's victory, Community Win's Initiative. Vermont Mutual has donated more than $ 5 million dollars since they launched their characters fund in 2014. Next The catamounts travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to Queens University on Friday, September 19 at 5 pm on Bessant Field. Follow @uvfieldhky on Instagram, X and Facebook for news and updates about the Vermont Field Hockey program and visit Uvmathletics.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uvmathletics.com/news/2025/9/14/field-hockey-blanks-merrimack-8-0-to-extend-win-streak.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos