India defeated Pakistan with seven wickets in Asia Cup 2025 | Cricket -Nieuws





Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian spinners stars in the A -competition group in Dubai.

Click here to share on social media Share2 Part

Dubai, Vae Pakistans long wait to beat India in a cricket match for men will take place after their Asia -Cup 2025 leakage finished in a banging seven-wicket win For the defending champion in Dubai. Opener Abhishek Sharma took the game away from Pakistan with his war -carrying innings of 31 points of 13 balls, and Captain Suryakumar Yadav followed the example with 47 points of 37 balls when India won their second game of the tournament on Sunday. Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list It was the Sharma show from the first ball of Indias Run Chase when the young opener Pakistans dismissed, Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi experienced in his first. Sharma, the top gentlemen Twenty20 (T20) batter, hit the first ball for a four and followed it with a six over the cover. He would hit another six and three four before he fell on part -time spinner Saim Ayub. Ayub, whose leading role in the team is like an opening fittings, was the only Wicket Taker for Pakistan, because he also struck Shubman Gill for 10 (7) and Tilak Varma for a Run-A-Ball 31. Despite the loss of three wickets, India never seemed to be struggling in the Run -stress, which was sealed with a six by Suryakumar in the 16th. Earlier, when Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the Worp and chose to hit first, it seemed the right call when the Dubai field was delayed in the second innings in the earlier competitions. However, Pakistan got an early blow when Ayub was caught on Point Off Hardik Pandyas Bowling on the first ball of the game. One down batter Mohammad Haris followed the following example when Indias Star Bowler Jasprit Bumrah struck. While Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman breathe new life into the innings of Pakistan, Indias Trio of Spinners provided six wickets in 10 overs to have Pakistan clamber to finish their 20 overs. It was not until Afridi and Been-Spin Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem four celebrations and two sixes reached Pakistan the 100-Run Mark crossed in their 19th. The late flowering helped Pakistan to set a relatively respectable target of 128, but it would never be enough for a Power-Packed Indian Batting Line-Up. India walked away with two points and walked away without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, just like the norm after every cricket match between the arch rivals. Pakistan has since been left to have a missed chance. AGHAS TEAM will play their next game against the VAE on Wednesday, while India is opposed to Oman on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2025/9/14/india-beat-pakistan-by-seven-wickets-in-asia-cup-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos