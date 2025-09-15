



Fort Collins, Colo. Vegelende successes in both stages of competition copy of Air Force Women's Tennis Day Two in the Jon Messick Invitational, while Falcons New and Old won victories in Fort Collins on Saturday afternoon. According to the same size as day one, the Falcons opened with a few double matches. Three Air Force Duos went 2-0 on the day, with the trio of combinations with a first-year student on every court. Senior Arianna van Houweling Combine with a newcomer Alba Martinez In the A-Confirmation, a few wins earned, in which he dropped the Sorcha caves of Colorado State/Annika Plainek, 6-3, then Wyoming's Violetta Borodina/Dilnaz Mashabayeva, 6-4. With the victories, from Houweling improves to 4-0 in the autumn doubles, while Martinez ends 3-1 on day two. In the D -Trekking, second -year Sofia Mavor and freshmen Yule Kang Scored a few victories over Uchicago's Sarena Bria/Clara would (7-6 (4)) and Hill/Song of Montana State (6-3), which improved both 3-1 and 4-0 respectively. Second -year Shivaani Selvan collaborate with Kelsey Ko In the F-Draw, Isabelle Chong/Riya beat Singh from Uchicago, 6-4, and then achieved a 6-3 victory over the Hannah Haber/Anni Amalnathan of Colorado State. Selvan ends day two with a 3-1 start in double, while Ko scores her first two collegial victories. In Singles, five Falcons were entered in a Sunday championship in their respective brackets: In the F-Flight Singles, Martinez won a 6-2, 6-0 win over Serina Abriola van Wyoming, improved to 2-0 in her debut weekend and on Sunday to the F-title competition. Abriola will then be confronted on Sunday opposite Air Force Student Ko in third place after Ko fell into her singles against CSU's Stella Morgan. Van Houweling improved in Singles to 2-0 during the weekend and defeated Emma Valletta from Utah State, 7-5, 6-0. With the victory, the Falcon captain is transferred to the A Draw final to tackle the Anastasiia Kochelaevskaia van Wyoming. Kang improved to 2-0 in Singles campaign to open her collegial career after winning a 6-2, 6-0 win over Whitney Moon of NMSU. The first -year student will be confronted with the Terezia MLKVA of Utah State in the C Draw final on Sunday morning. Selvan won a three-set fight in the D-equal game, including an 8-6 tiebreak in the first set that defeated CSU's Diana Lizarazo; She will come across NMSU's Montana Parkinson-Lubold in her title match on Sunday. First -year Jariahlyn Rhoades After one day one win, a title offer in the G-equal game with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Silver Bijlsma van Wyoming. Mavor and colleague -two -year -old Maya Michalski After a singles loss on the first day, the competition picked up in their respective comfort brackets. In the B-Draw, Mavor scored a 7-5, 6-4win on MSU's Terezie Stverakova to earn her first singles victory of the season; Michalski, confronted with Ochicago's Oliwia Mikos, fell 7-6 (6) in her first set and will resume playing tomorrow after an early evening delay. Following: The field with 10 teams on CSU's Jon Messick Invitational will play singles from 9 a.m. on Sunday morning in Fort Collins.

