Cedar City, Utah (September 13, 2025) Ty Pennington's two -point conversion to Jayson Raines Place no. 18/19 North Arara Vooruit 50-49 with 29 seconds over and the Lumberjacks came up with an important safety to push them along Zuid-Utah, 52-49, Saturday night in Eccles Coliseum.

The victory was the fourth consecutive consecutive lumber jackets in the rivalry of the Grand Canyon Trophy and raised their record to 2-1 this season. Southern Utah fell on 1-2 in the last non-conference game of the team before the Thunderbirds returned to the Big Sky conference next season.

“I am proud of the fight of our team and the way we fought until the end,” said head coach Brian Wright . “This team has a lot of character. It was not nice, but it is a victory on the road. I am so proud of that attacking ride at the end and it was led by #6 ( Ty Pennington ). That guy is special. “

Ty Pennington End the game with a career-high 366 touchdowns, completed 20-of-31 fits and three touchdowns, which was also a career high. He also added a touchdown to the floor, while he fought by being fired four times.

Pennington developed the game-winning drive, after Southern Utah had erased a 42-28 Nau lead that entered the fourth quarter with three unanswered touchdowns. Nau converted two fourth downs earlier Seth Cromwell Ponst in his second touchdown of the night and celebrated in two games from five meters. Cromwell's touchdown brought Nau within 49-48 and Pennington's conversion to Raines put Nau on top 50-49.

“Ty is the most difficult man I've ever seen,” said Kolbe Katsis That ended the night with six receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, of which the last career hogers were. “He wants to win, he wants to attract Nau and show what Nau football looks like. I can't say enough about Ty.”

Even after Nau continued, Zuid -Utah got a final shot with 29 seconds left. However, a persistent fine in the final zone resulted in safety and nau gave the ball back with the 'jackets that led 52-49 with 13 seconds on the clock.

Nau rolled a season-high 508 Yards attack, while Zuid-Utah ended the evening with 447 Yards. Three Lumberjacks (Katsis, Isaiah Eastman And Joey Stout ) Placed at least 60 receiving yards, while Cromwell won a team -high 87 Yards that carries at 12.

The attack of the Lumberjacks clicked from the opening kick and immediately drove 75 Yards for an opening drive. Pennington completed 5-of-5 with two completies each around Stout and Katsis, with Katsis closed the ride with a score of 12 meters.

Just like Nau, Southern Utah did not waste time on his first ride and set the tone for the additional rivalry matchup. During the 10th game of the Thunderbirds, Joshua Dye went around the right side for a 15-meter score to bind the game at 7-7.

The Thunderbirds shot ahead with a 17-play, 77-Yard Touchdown drive that brought the game well into the second quarter. Braedon Wiscler took more than eight minutes from the game clock and placed the home team on top 14-7, with a score of 1 meter.

But just as the Thunderbirds did, the 'Jacks. Successive completies of 15 Yards and 37 Yards from Pennington to Eastman stimulated the game type-drive when Nau tied the match on 14-14 with 4:31 in the first half on Cromwell's first of two touchdowns.

With the square of the game, special teams played a crucial role in shifting the momentum in favor of Nauw for the time being. With seconds before the break, the 46-Yard field goal of Southern Utah's Jayden Rogers was wide right, which took care of the 14-14 resting time score, and at the opening kit of the second half, Samuel Hunsaker successfully a kick on the side with Elia Taylor About the recovery.

The kick on the side led to the lumberjack's attack, while Nau got 245 Yards in the third quarter and scored the discs on all four.

After the kick on the side, Pennington cashed in with a 4-Yard keeper after Cromwell raced for the longest rush of the season of 43 yards of the lumberjack. After a southern Utah three and out, Pennington connected contact with Jeter Purdy From 22 Yards in fourth place for Purdy's first touchdown of the career.

Pennington also hit a Streeaten Katsis for an 88-Yard home call for Katsis 'second touchdown of the game, while he bonded Katsis' longest reception of his career. Koran Gossett The scoring action also started and recorded his first touchdown as a lumberjack with a 3 -meter dip.

While Nau scored four touchdowns, Zuid-Utah remained at a striking distance with Dye's second hasty touchdown of the game and a 95-Yard Kick Return Touchdown by Ran Sawyer, to send the score to the fourth quarter in favor of the 'Jacks, 42-28.

The fourth quarter was dominated by the Thunderbirds, until it wasn't. Dye stepped in the end zone for the third time with a 59-Yard Rush and Zuid-Utah was the same, the scoreboard was 42-42 with nine minutes on a 42-meter strike from Bronson Barron to Shane Carr. Dye later added his fourth hasty touchdown and became the first opponent to have hurried four scores against the Lumberjacks since Josh Davis of Weber State in 2019.

Dye's last score with 4:31 left, set the stage for Nau's last ride, because the lumberjackers return the Grand Canyon trophy to Flagstaff prior to their last non-conference game next weekend on Findlay Toyota Field in the Walkup SkyDome.

Travis Arena The defensive effort of the lumberjack with 10 tackles led his second consecutive two-digit tackle efforts with two bags. It was also the pressure of Arena that forced the persistent fine that stopped the last efforts of Southern Utah.

NaU is organizing incarnated word in the Walkup Skydome for the Weekend family next Saturday at 2 p.m.

