Womens Tennis shows an impressive depth at Columbia Invitational





NEW YORK The Tennis team of Columbia Ladies was given the autumn season that started this weekend by organizing the Columbia Invitational in the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center. Columbia won 25 of his 29 total competitions for three days, including a 19-1 Mark in Singles Play. The lions rolled through the first day of the competition and played games against Stony Brook on Friday. The Lions won two of the three double matches and quickly worked by the Seawolves in Singles play, all of whom won seven games – five of them in straight sets. Columbia met on Saturday Ivy League -enemy Cornell in action. The Big Red had the early momentum and won two of the three double matches, but the Lions responded and won six of the seven singles matches. Columbia faced the last test on Sunday with competition against Wagner. De Leeuwen again seemed in double action by winning all three competitions. Singles Play followed a similar script with the Lions who won all six singles matches – all in Straight Sets. Margaret Hui Looked particularly impressive and won her match 6-0, 6-0. The ruling Ivy League player of the year, Gayathri Krishnan Set the tone for the lions. The striking junior went 5-0 on the weekend and went into doubles and 2-0 in Singles promotion. She won both singles competitions in straight sets. Co -junior Salma Farhat Also had an impressive weekend, with a 4-1-included a 3-0 record in Singles play. Amber Yin Also went to play 3-0 in Singles, including an impressive straight sets victory on the number 1 singles place on Sunday. Newcomers Sabrina Lin Michille Li, and Margaret Hui Also had impressive debut for the lions. The trio combined to go 8-1 in Singles Play. On Saturday, Li and Hui both came back to have a stellar third set to win their respective competitions. Columbia returns to action from Thursday when they participate in the ITA All-Americans in Cary, NC Day 1 results

Columbia / Stony Brook

Double

Gayathri Krishnan / Sabrina Lin (Col) def. Elena Lobo-Corral/Paisha Douglas (SBU), 6-4

Mia Palladino/Sanjana Devineni (SBU) Def. Michelle Li / Emily Baek (Col), 6-3

Salma Farhat / Amber Yin (Col) def. Cornelia Brugi Syvers/Laura Ozola (SBU), 6-3 Singles

Gayathri Krishnan (Col) def. Elena Lobo-Corral (SBU), 6-4, 6-2

Amber Yin (Col) def. Mia Palladino (SBU), 6-3, 6-4

Emily Baek (Col) def. Paisha Douglas (SBU) 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Michelle Li (Col) def. Sanjani Devineni (SBU), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Sabrina Lin (Col) def. Mila Charles (SBU), 6-3, 6-1

Margaret Hui (Col) def. Cornelia Bruu-Syversen (SBU) 6-0, 7-6 (7-1)

Salma Farhat (Col) def. Isadora Fares (SBU), 6-1, 6-0 Day 2 results

Columbia / Cornell

Double Gaythri Krishnan/ Sabrina Lin (Col) def. Michelle Ryndin/Sage Loudon (Cor) 7-6 (7-5)

Victoria Zhao/Emma Baker (Cor) def. Emily Baek / Michelle Li (Col), 6-4

Dylan Gelber/Andrea Martinez (Cor) Def. Amber Yin / Salma Farhat (Col), 6-2 Singles Gaythri Krishnan (Col) def. Michelle Ryndin (Cor), 6-0, 6-2

Amber Yin (Col) def. Victoria Zhao (Cor), 6-1, 7-5

Dylan Yellow (Cor) Def. Sabrina Lin (Col), 6-2, 6-4

Michelle Li (Col) def. Andrea Martinez (Cor), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

Emily Baek (Col) def. Emma Baker (Cor), 6-1, 6-2

Margaret Hui (Col) def. Martina Marica (Cor), 6-0, 3-6, 6-0

Salma Farhat (Col) def. Tanya Fan (Col), 6-2, 6-1 Day 3 results

Columbia / Wagner

Double Gaythri Krishnan/ Sabrina Lin (Col) def. Life Satitiva/Alexia Esdida (WATH) 6-3

Amber Yin / Michelle Li (Col) def. Victoria Madail/Driana Vera (Wag) 6-1

Emily Baek / Margaret Hui (Col) vs. Leah Ollivierre/Samantha Bentsianov (WAG) 6-2 Singles

Amber Yin (Col) do. Satan (Wag) 6-2, 6-1

Michelle Li (Col) def. Victoria Madail (WAG) 6-2, 6-3

Emily Baek (Col) def. Alexia Estrada (WAG) 6-3, 6-2

Sabrina Lin (Col) def. Claudia Lindsey (WAG) 6-3, 6-1

Margaret Hui (Col) def. Dariana Vera (Wag) 6-0, 6-0

Salma Farhat (Col) def. Leah Ollivierre (Wag) 6-2, 6-0

