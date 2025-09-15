Dubai, Vae The broad consequences of a continuous political impasse between India and Pakistan have led to a controversial conclusion of the cricket match of the archkricket in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, where India Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that his Squadron opted with their opponents as a figure of their opponents.

When the Sunday Group A-fixed value between the South Asian arch-brances was confirmed after long deliberations of the Indian government, fans and experts had hoped that the action on the field could help cool the heat outside the field.

Yadav, however, crushed all the expectations by saying that his teams that bang seven-wicket in the T20 match, a perfect answer to Pakistan was in the aftermath of the intense four-day cross-border conflict that brought both countries to the edge of a total war in May.

Us [Indian] Government and the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] were tailored to the decision to play this game. We came here to play the game and gave them [Pakistan] A perfect answer, Yadav told the media shortly after the game.

What happened at the end of the India vs Pakistan match?

Yadav, who hit the winning runs for India, walked off the field with his battle partner, Shivam Dube, without approaching Pakistani captain and team for the traditional handshakes after the game.

Pakistan players dragged away in a group and waited for the Indian team and support staff to shake hands, just like the norm at the end of cricket matches.

The Indian contingent, however, only shook hands with each other before they walked into their dressing room and closed the door while the waiting Pakistani players watched.

No handshakes between the teams. Salman Agha seemed to be Pakistan to the dressing room of India in Leiden, but did nothing. They all went straight inside #Indvpak

Why did the Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players?

The Indian captain was asked to clarify his teams and whether they contradicted the spirit of sport.

A few things in life are above Sportgeersgeest, the 35-year-old responded quickly.

We stand with all the victims of Pahalgam's terror attack and with their families, and devote this victory to our brave armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor.

Yadav referred to the Indian armed forces several rocket attacks at six locations in Pakistan.

India said the rockets were a reaction to the attack on April 22 on tourists in Kashmir rated by the Indian in Pahalgam, killing 26 men. An armed group called The Resistance Front (TRF), which requires independence for Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the attack, but India claimed Pakistani involvement.

Two days later, Pakistan responded to the rocket attacks by attacking military installations on the border with India and Kashmir rated by India, at least four facilities.

The conflict ended four days later, thanks to an internationally closed-fire-fire.

While the exchange of air fire came to a halt, the diplomatic ties between the neighbors and the political tension flowed in cricket when the match between India and Pakistan was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Has India violated rules by not shaking hands?

As a result, the game was played under a highly charged political climate, and when both captains do not enjoy the usual handshake at the pre-Match Gooi, the focus quickly shifted to the interactions between the teams.

Al Jazeera, however, has learned that the referee, Andy Pycroft, Yadav and his counterpart, Agha, had asked to skip the pre-toss ritual.

The competition referee asked both captain not to shake hands with the toss, an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who asked anonymity, Al Jazeera said after the game.

Competition officials also granted India permission to skip hands after the game with Pakistan, but Agha or his team did not ask according to the source.

This resulted in an awkward -looking scenario after the game, where the Pakistani players Yadav followed and waited for the Indians to appear, only to see them close the door of the dressing room.

How did Pakistan react?

Pakistans Manager Naveed Akram Cheema filed a protest against the actions of the Indian cricket teams with Pycroft, who is an International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited competition referee.

The referees had allowed the Indians to walk off the field without shaking hands for which the game referee apologized after the protest of our team manager, the civil servant said.

Moreover, Pakistan Captain Agha did not spoke to the captains after the game with the host Omroep in a sign of protest.

Mike Hesson, head coach of the Pakistan, confirmed that AGHAS refuses to appear before the conversation and the media briefing was a follow-up effect of the actions of the Indian teams.

We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, but our opposition didn't, said Hesson.

We went there to shake hands and they had already entered the dressing room.

Why are handshakes important in cricket, and what is the protocol?

According to the standard in Cricket, the two players shake on the team's field that hit second with the field team and the referees before they walk away.

And in what is now a usual practice in all international cricket competitions, the Slagteam then comes into the ground to shake hands with their opponents.

It offers both parties to end the competition for a friendly memorandum and to exchange words of encouragement.

In the same way, both teams shake the hand before the throw, which takes place 30 minutes before the start of the game.

The Worp is performed by the match referee on the field and is usually broadcast live.

Both captains and the match referee can also enjoy a pre-match-chat with regard to team setup or other things of mutual interest for both teams.

The match referee can also meet a captain, head coach or manager of both teams before the game.

What have the tournament officials said about the incident?

The move was regretted by the ACC chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the PCB.

Persons disappointing to witness the lack of sportiness today, Naqvi said in a post on X.

The dragging of politics into the game goes against the spirit of sport.

Completely disappointing to witness the lack of sportiness today. The dragging of politics into the game goes against the spirit of sport. Let's hope that future victories will be celebrated by all teams with Grace Mohs Naqvi (@Mohsinnaqvic42) September 14, 2025

Al Jazeera has contacted the ACC for a comment about the revelation that both captains were asked not to shake hands with the throw.

The ACC has not yet responded to the request.

Pakistan and India will probably meet again in the Asia Cup if both teams are eligible for the Super Four phase.

India is almost qualified after two wins in two games, while Pakistan is confronted in a must-win armor on Wednesday.

If both teams win their respective competitions, their Super Fours match on Sunday takes place in Dubai.