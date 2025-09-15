UCLA fires football coach Deshaun Foster after Winless Start

The Deshaun Foster -era is over after 15 games and only five victories, the former UCLA star who runs backs Storybook, get up to head coach at his Alma Mater who abruptly runs out.

After a start of 0-3 with back-to-back losing to Mountain West-Conference Teams, Foster was rejected on Sunday in a movement that showed that the Bruins no longer accept their status as the laughter of the University Football World.

Tim Skipper, the former interim coach of Fresno State, who was introduced as a special assistant before this season, will serve as an interim coach for the rest of the season while the school starts looking for a permanent replacement.

In the first three losses, UCLA was surpassed by a margin of 108-43, which led to trolling tweets from the Big Sky and PAC-12 conferences alongside widespread spot of national media figures that noticed that the Bruins had beaten the last place in the mountaine west in the Mountain West.

Athletic director Martin Jarmond said he made the decision to remove Foster after consultation with UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, acting rapidly because there was no clear path to success in the Big ten, even with an extra week to prepare at the conference opener against northwest on 26 September.

I felt with the timing, the Bye Week, Jarmond said, it gave our young men the chance to just breathe, to calibrate again and change some things that give them the best chance to complete the season strong and also as a signal for our fans that this is not what brown football is going to be.

Jarmond accepted the responsibility for having accepted Foster in February 2024 after a trial that lasted less than 72 hours and said that he regretted the Rookie coach in a difficult situation in a new conference after the National Certificate Day with only half a year to prepare.

I think you make the best decisions with the circumstances and the resources you have to work with, said Jarmond, referring to the limitations of still having the reduced income of PAC-12 membership in combination with a condensed timeline.

Foster, who has compiled a 5-10 record in just over one full season, owes around $ 6.43 million in buy-out money according to the conditions of his five-year contract, except a new job that compensates that amount. UCLA said it would pay Fosters Buy-Out of funds generated by the Athletic Department.

Serving as head coach at UCLA, my beloved Alma Mater, has been the honor of your life, Foster said in a statement. Although I am deeply disappointed that we could not achieve the success that our players, fans and university earn, I am grateful for the opportunity to have led this program.

From Monday, the coaching change will open a 30-day transfer window for UCLA players who want to leave for other teams. Because the Bruins have not played four games, departing players have the option to use a Redshirt season, but not immediately play for their new team.

De Bruins already seem to have lost three recruits in high school after Johnnie Jones, a four -star attacking tackle from Bradenton, FLA.; Anthony Jones, a three-star defensive lineman by Irvine Crean Lutheran High; And Yahya Gaad, a three-star Rand Rusher from Medina, Tenn., said they no longer bet for the school.

Foster's dismissal shifts the spotlights to Jarmond, who took the unconventional step to rent, despite the fact that Fosters have no experience as a coordinator or head coach. Jarmonds Reliant to fire Coach Chip Kelly at the end of the previous season after the Bruins had included embarrassing house losses in the state of Arizona and California required the need for a quick replacement as soon as Kelly left for the offensive coordinator of Ohio, some beated the athletic director for leaving the leave.

I understand the criticism, said Jarmond. What you do not remember are these decisions that have not been taken in a vacuum. There are many stakeholders and factors that go into where and when and how to change a coaching. That said, in the end I am the athletic director. I am the steward of this program and the Buck stops with me.

Promote the largest sales arguments were his status as a legendary UCLA player who had appeared in the Bruins Last Rose Bowl match in 1999 and his success as coach of Running Backs at the school under earlier head coaches Jim Mora and Kelly.

During a meeting in Jarmonds Home the night before hiring Fosters, the candidate told his future boss that he would win through a ruthless approach.

Deshaun Foster, on the left, holds up a UCLA sweater with athletic director Martin Jarmond after being introduced as UCLAS New Football Coach on 13 February 2024. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

He said, listen, Martin, nobody started working out me, nobody who was going to make this program, Jarmond said on the day of Foster's Introductory News Conference. If we lose a game, it will be because we were just good enough that day. But I guarantee you, I will do everything I can do and in my ability to make this program successful.

When announcing the move, UCLA said that an extensive national search for foster's promotion would have been involved with Jarmond and executive senior associated athletics director in Adkins, who would be assisted by a committee consisting of accomplished sports and business leaders and UCLA ever -announced.

What will the Bruins look in their next coach during a search query that is expected to take a few months, unless an ideal candidate who is available suddenly occurs?

It must be someone who is an example of our true brown appreciates respect, integrity and just understands those four letters, Jarmond said, but looking for a coach who honestly sees the vision of bringing UCLA to the play -offs. We want to win at the highest level.

Jarmond emphasized that this search was very different from the one who led to hiring Foster's, and noted that the increased resources available for UCLAs to the BIG and the extensive timeline that will probably lead to a broader pool of attractive candidates.

Jarmond praised the passion and integrity of the biggest factors that led to his recruitment, and it did not hurt that the coach was extremely popular with returning players, so that the Bruins could keep a large part of their schedule intact on their way to his debut season.

But Foster's inexperience showed in his first game, the coach admitted that he was nervous and uncertain about how reporters speak after his team gathered for a victory over Hawaii. De Bruins started the season 1-5 before they won four of their last six games, who were temporarily stable fosters that stood with donors and fans.

A flurry of movements outside the season in which Foster revised his coaching staff and scored a number of large recruitment victories, including the acquisition of Ster Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava of the Transfer Portal, signs of growing at work. Another promising development came during Big Ten Media Days in July, when Foster gave a coherent opening message a year after he had his way through widely mocked and comments that the coach told that reporters told were in LA in LA

But there was also a curious step backwards. The coach who initially said that he wanted to give his program a family feeling, a carnival -like spring exercise complete with a fire brigade with a fire brigade and names put on the back of sweaters to help reporters identify players, serious access to practices and player interviews during the training camp.

Foster picked up a season-open loss of 43-10 from Utah and said that his team was close to making the plays that it needed to be competitive. But a setback of 30-23 against Nevada Las Vegas, followed by a 35-10 eruption against New Mexico showed a series of worrying trends.

Foster's team could not consistently move the ball, get defensive stops or avoid punishments. De Bruins are still looking for their first lead of the 2025 season after they have hit the 20-0 against Utah, 23-0 against Unlv and 14-0 against New Mexico.

Promotes pillars of discipline, respect and enthusiasm that his players are clearly never maintained, given that his players are repeated fines, lagging preparation for lesser opponents and lack of passion on the sidelines.

In his last meeting with reporters before his resignation, Foster initially blamed the shortcomings of his teams for a lack of execution before he finally accepted the debt when he was pressed by a reporter about who was ultimately responsible.

Everything that happens can fall on me, Foster said, who will be 46 in January. I am the head coach, so it can fall on me.

Foster tried to sound cheerful, and said he would use the Bye week to make tweaks before the Bruins Big Ten Play opened on the road against Northwestern.

You know, we have two weeks to solve this, Foster said, and I just look forward to this opportunity to solve it.

A proud brown that has met a glorious end, those fixes will now be in the hands of someone else.