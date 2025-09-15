Hockey sport has seen some major changes throughout history. From the invention of curved sticks to the introduction of goalkeeper masks, the sport is constantly changing and evolving. As a result, there are various historical data that can withstand the test of time.

So we dive into the record books and we have found seven college hockey records that we think they will never be broken.

Hockey history: Teams with the most men's hockey championships

1. 116 points in a single season Tony HRKAC, North Dakota (1987)

The NHL saw a noticeable jump in physicality and score in the 1980s. Legendary players such as Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux scored routinely 150+ points per season. Likewise, the Run-and-Gun playing style NCAA Mens hockey dominated. It is no surprise that the NCAA record for most points comes in a season from 1986-87, when Tony HRKAC scored 116 points in just 48 games for North Dakota.

HRKAC scored 46 goals that season, the second alone for his line mate, Bob Joyce, who scored an und record 52. He added 70 assists, many of which were on joyces goals to bring his total to 116, good for a 2.42 point-per-game clip.

Since 1987, the closest to someone in the HRKACS record in 1993 was when Paul Kariya scored 100 points for Maine. Kariya was also the last player who scored 100 points in one season, because scoring has seen a decrease in the modern game.

Minnesotas Natalie Darwitz has the scoring record of one season in NC Womens Hockey with 114 points in 2005. Just like the Mens Competition, it is more difficult to score every season because defenses and goalkeepers have become more competent over the years. Minnesotas Amanda Kessel (2013) has been the only NC hockey player of ladies since 2005 to darken 100 points.

2. 8 goals in a single game Bob Wheeler, Brown (1952); Bill Sullivan, North Dakota (1948)

We have to go back for this for a long time. All the way back to before helmets were mandatory. Unds Bill Sullivan (1948) and Brown University Bob Wheeler (1952) share the record for most goals in one match with eight. Although the final score in Wheeler's performance is not available, we know that the goals of Sullivan on 27 February 1948 came in a 17-6 routing of North Dakota State. Just like HRKACS Single season point record, it is difficult to see a player in the modern era scoring that scores many times in a game in a game in a game in a game in a game that will probably be safe.

Jenny Potter from Minnesota-Duluth and Nicole Corriero van Harvard share the women's record with six goals in a competition. Potter did it on December 18, 2002, in a victory over St. Cloud State. Corriero did it the next season for Harvard against Union (NY). These records are perhaps a little more feasible than the gentlemen, but six goals are still an elevated figure in today's game.

3. 13 points in a single match Gordie Peterkin, Renssealer (December 2, 1952)

This one is pretty wild. Gordie Peterkin has two NCAA records with his performance for RPI on December 2, 1952. Although we do not know the final score, we know that RPI scored at least 13 goals, because Peterkin had four tallies and nine assists to set the NCAA Single-Game points record. His nine assists bind Don Sennott (1951-52) for the most in one game.

RPI had a wild season 1952, on average an NCAA record 8.22 goals per match. 18 games. 148 goals. That record is probably also safe.

4. 15-second Hattrick Tom MEEKE, Clarkson (12 February 1955)

Okay, another one from the days of yesteryear. On February 12, 1955, Clarksons Tom Meeker established the record for the fastest hat trick with three goals in just 15 seconds in an 18-2 victory over Hamilton.

To put in perspective how ridiculous that is, the next fastest hat trick was 46 seconds by Armys John Dowalgo in 1973. Since 1990, the fastest Hattrick Matthew Peca took him no less than three minutes and twelve seconds on 31 March 2013. This is probably the safest record on the entire list.

5. 89 Saves in a single game Kaitlyn Daly, Post (November 9, 2018)

We are not that far back here. In November 2018, Saint Anselm Post routed in back-to-back games, 8-2 and 9-0 respectively. They may not sound like something special, but you see a different story if you dig into the numbers. Post's first-year goalkeeper Kaitlyn Daly stopped a NCAA record 89 of 97 shots with which she was confronted in the 8-2 loss, good for a respectable .918 savings percentage.

The next closest to Dalys Record is Emme Ostrander of Franklin Pierce, who made 79 Saves in a 2-1 Quintuple-Overtime loss against Saint Anselm in 2020, the longest NC Womens Hockey Game to DatHegh, the fact that it cost five extra periods, still makes Dalys.

Notre Ladies Cal Petersen has the record on the men's side with 87 Saves in a 4-3 loss for Umass on March 6, 2015. This game also went to five Overtimes, making it the longest game in the history of Di Mens Hockey.

6. Longest Shutout -Streak (375: 01) Blaine Lacher, Lake Superior St. (1994)

This is a four-in-one record. In 1994, Lake Superior St. Goalie Blaine Lacher Shutouts threw in five consecutive starts, an NCAA record. He also has the record for consecutive Shutout minutes with 375: 01. Now the nice part is: those five starts were in successive competitions for the Lakers, in the course of just 15 days. That means that Lake Superior St. also owns the team records for successive game shutouts and successive shutout minuten.

The closest to every keeper came in both records, was North Dakota goalkeeper Cam Johnson in 2015-16. Johnson registered four consecutive shutouts and 298: 25 consecutive shutout minutes. 2016 North Dakota is also the second of all time in each of the aforementioned team records.

7. 23 Career-Opstart Doelen John Madden, Michigan (1994-97)

John Maddenno, not that John Madden holds two NCAA records for short goals: most in a single season (10) and most in a career (23). Although a few players arrived in a season almost 10 SHG since Madden did it in 1996, no player has arrived within seven of his career record since he graduated in 1997.

Madden played four seasons for Michigan from 1994-97 and won a national championship as a junior in 1996. His short wizardry took place at the NHL level, while he brought the NHL-smokie record at the time by scoring six SHG in 1999-00.