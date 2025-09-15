Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Crowned Champions of WTT champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Macao Sar Government Portal





WTT champions Macao 2025 Mens Singles Champion Wang Chuqin receives the trophy The semi-finals and finals of WTT champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and co-organized by the Macau Tennis General Games. Chinas Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the title of men and ladies singles respectively. Fierce competition between top four In the semi -final of Messrs Singles, Chinas Wang Chuqin faced Jang Woojin of the Republic of Korea. Wang used a varied attacking rhythm and took the first three games 11-8 before he sealed the fourth 12-10 to complete a 4-0 sweep. In the other semi -final, Brazils Hugo Calderano Denmark took Lind Anders. Calderano unleashed his complete power to take a dominant 4-0 win (11-5, 11-5, 12-10, 11-2) and to secure the second last place. Chinese players all occupy the semi -final of the ladies. Sun Yingsha faced Kuai-Man and, with her superiority, quickly claimed the first two games 11-3 and 11-4. Although Kuai adjusted her game to take the third match 11-8, she could not contain her opponents who attack the pace. Sun secured the next two games 11-4 and 11-8 to complete a 4-1 victory. In the other semi -final, Wang met Manyu Chen Xingtong. Wang started strong and won the first two games 11-6 and 11-4. Chen responded by taking a narrow third match 12-10 before the players split the next two games. In the end, Wang held and won the sixth match 11-8 to seal a 4-2 victory (11-6, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8) and on to the final. Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Crowded Champions Wang Chuqin saw the final of Messrs Singles against Hugo Calderano. The opening match was tightly disputed, where both players exchanged the management, but Wang showed a greater consistency to keep it 11-9. Despite the fact that Calderano repeatedly launched his tactic and powerful long -distance attacks, he was unable to stop the momentum of Wangs. Wang then completed a 4-0 win (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4) to claim the title, which contributed to his Macao triumph in 2023. The ladies singles final between Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu was an exciting seven-game fight. The players distributed the first four games (11-8, 13-15, 11-9, 9-11), before Wang jumped to a 3-2 lead after taking the fifth match 11-5. Defending champion Sun, however, reinforced the pressure, stabilized her game and took the next two games 11-9 and 11-6 to seal a 4-3 victory and retain her crown. Guests who attended the award ceremony were Mr. Alex Vong IAO Lek, representative of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Sar government; Mr. Steve Dinton, CEO of WTT; Mr. Mounir Bessah, executive director of WTT Events; and Mr. Buddy Lam, director of business affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group. For more information, go to the event website atwttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis -website atworldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook -page, (Macao Sports) WeChat Public Account and (Macao Sar Sports Bureau) -Abonement.

