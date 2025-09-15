Sports
Asia Cup: 'Pakistan Cricket must play India to survive'
'It is the happiness of Pakistan Cricket because Pakistan Cricket and the Pakistani board have to play India to survive. India doesn't care. '
Image: Former India Pacer Atul Wassan said that the retirement of the Asia Cup match against Pakistan could harm the ambitions of India to organize the 2036 Olympic Games. Photo: Ani Photo
Former India-Pacer Atul Wassan weighed on Sunday on the return around the India-Pakistan collision in the Asia Cup in Dubai and said that dispute in the luminaire is a “necessary evil”.
He mentioned the consequences that India could experience if it withdraws from the fixture and has an influence on the aim of the nation to organize the 2036 Olympic Games.
The comments from Wassan come in the midst of the indignation about India opposite Pakistan in the tournament after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in the name of religion.
To tackle the issue, the Indian government reformed its policy with regard to sporting events involving Pakistan. The government has announced that the Indian athletes and teams can participate in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. India, however, will continue to abstain from participation in competitions in Pakistan and will not participate in a bilateral competition.
He called on the recent policy to explain that the decision of India to appear in the luminaire is strategic. While he expressed his personal conviction, Wassan does not see the need to face their adjacent rival.
While he looks at the other side of the coin, Wassan feels the Pakistani cricket team and his plate will cease to exist if India does not play completely against them, regardless of the tournament.
“I thought for two months. I thought India would never play Pakistan. But such a situation arose … when we have to bid at the Olympic Games, and there are many permutations going on in other games, so that this game takes place. To do with Pakistan,” he said Ani.
About accusations that Board of Control gives a priority for cricket in India by not boycotting the collision against Pakistan, Wassan denied the theory and sees no money as the underlying factor.
“It is the prime minister's decision, it is the government's decision that the game should take place in multinationals. Because it has other connections, so they are not only promoting cricket; I think it is a return to the BCCI for earning money, etc.
After the press conference of the captain on Tuesday in Dubai, the Indian T20i skipper Suryakumar Yadav was stramed because he shook hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the domestic minister of the country. Wassan insisted on the players to prevent them from dealing with such appeals and sending a message that they are here on a job, even after they were not interested in it.
“They just sniff them, I say to the players, don't laugh, don't acknowledge, don't shake, don't shake, just do not do your work because we have to do it. We don't want to play with you. But we will play, because we need more positives,” he said.
While he looks at the dynamics of the fixture, Wassan India sees triumphantly coming up, even if they are their 'B' side, thanks to the depth of the nation's cricket. He does not see Pakistan in the list of teams that can challenge India and expects that the Sunday match will end in a one -sided affair.
“Our team is better. I say, the B-team of India will easily beat Pakistan. But everything can happen in T20. But this is a proven fact that we are a lot of superior in cricket. So they can change their players, do something. But the depth of our Indian cricket is much more. Our ecosystem is better.
“If you play, it's not a competition. I think there are many countries, Australia, England, South Africa and a few other countries, which give India a fight. Pakistan is not in that struggle.”
