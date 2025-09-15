



Columbia, SC Graduate Quarterback Diego Pavia still produced a multi-touchdown competition, while the Commodore defense delivered a third consecutive Lockdown version when Vanderbilt Football hit no. 11 South Carolina 31-7 on Saturday evening in Williams-Brice Stadium. The victory is the first for Vanderbilt (3-0, 1-0 sec) in a conference opener since 2011 against Ole Miss. It also bakes a 16-game Skid against South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 sec), while the 24-point margin of the victory is Vandy's greatest in series history. The last road of the Dores against an AP-Gerangen opponent came against none other than the GameCocks, a 17-6 victory over No. 6 South Carolina in 2007. Head coach Clark Lea led his team to three consecutive victories of 20 points or more to open the season, the first time the program has reached since 1930. Pavia ended with two touchdowns and 177 Yards on 18 of 25 passes and became the first Vanderbilt Quarterback since Jordan Rodgers in 2012 with four consecutive competitions with several passing touchdowns. Junior Rete Back Sedrick Alexander added two own TouchDowns, his second consecutive seasonal score in each of the three opening matches. On the other side of the ball, Vandy forced several sales in five games for the fourth time. The four total turnover on Saturday are most generated by the Commodores since securing four against Missouri in 2022. Vanderbilt calm the crowd on the opening ride and marched 73 Yards in nine plays, closed with an 18-year pass from Pavia to Alexander. South Carolina quickly brought the score a little later on a seven-yard almost from Rahsul Faison. It was the only score of the Night of South Carolina, while the defense of Vanderbilt oppressed the GameCocks for the last 50:58 of the playing time. The Commodores pushed the lead to 14-7 that went at half time after Pavia connected with Junior Wideout Junior Sherrill on a five-year route. Vanderbilt continued 21-7 to open the second half after detracted from 44 meters of second-year student Jonezell Lassiter. Lassiter now has two rushes this season, both of which have been at least 35 meters and have resulted in touchdowns. With 9:31 to go in the fourth, Junior Kicker Brock Taylor has drilled a 51 yarder to make the score 24-7. It is Taylors 14th consecutive make, bound for the third longest line in FBS. Alexander added another touchdown with 5:29 to complete the score, his second game this season scored several times. Sophomore CJ heard a season-high 12 tackles collected to lead the Vandy defense. Senior Nick Rinaldi sustained the Dores with 2.5 tackles for a loss, including his eighth career bag, while Junior Randon Fontenette added two stops behind the line of his own line. Several defenders use milestones against South Carolina: Graduated Zaylin Wood got his first interception as Commodore, senior Bryce Cowan forced his first career and senior miles capers and junior Jordan Matthews both had their first career. Vandy held South Carolina to only 86 Hasten recruit, a season-run for the GameCocks. Vanderbilt is going to 3-0 for the first time since 2017. The Commodores will return home next Saturday to organize Georgia State with a kick -off before 6.30 pm and coverage on ESPNU. Follow @vandyfootball on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X for more information and exclusive content about the Vanderbilt football team.

