



Williamsburg, va. – William & Mary Women's Tennis opened the autumn season and won four titles on the 30th Tribe Invitational during the weekend. William & Mary Women's Tennis opened the autumn season and won four titles on the 30th Tribe Invitational during the weekend. Junior Francesca Davis The green and gold effort emphasized and claimed a crown in both singles and Doubles. She won the Gold Singles flight and collaborated with first -year students Tilda Larsson To take the colonial double bracket home. Senior Emma Pell won the Red Singles flight, while senior Sia charry and freshmen Julia's guests Claimed the coastal doubles. Davis did not drop a set with 3-0 in Singles promotion. She rolled in the quarterfinals-6-1, 6-2 about ECU's Reese Calvo and the semi-finals-6-1, 6-3 about Lainey O'Neil van Richmond. In Sunday's championship, the Stamjunior was on the South Florida's Charlotte Ruud, 6-1, 7-6 (3), to take the Golden Beugel home. Pell won a competition every day to win the Red Singles Draw. She defeated Penn's Varsha Vedula in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, on the opening day, before she records a convincing 6-0, 6-2 victory in the champion match on Ecu's Veronika Pavlenko. W&M won two of the three Doubled flights at the Tribe Invitational. Both Larsson's teams and Davis and Chaudry and Viesi went 3-0 to take their respective titles home. Larsson and Davis reached Ecu's Skylar Moody and Reese Calvo, 6-3 on Saturday before they won two wins on Sunday. The tribe tandem defeated JMU's Brooklyn Hoffmann and Sophie Williams, 6-4, in the semi-final and rolled a 6-1 victory over Penn's Esha Velaga and Joleen saw in the final. With the victory of the championship, Davis won her 50th career with the tribe. In the Coastal Doubles bracket, Chaudry and Viesi needed a tie-scratcher for Veronika Pavlenko and Ivona Savekova from ECU, 7-6 (3), on Saturday in Down. On the last day of the tournament, the Stam Duo matching 6-2 games about JMU's Mia Saveljic and Anna Kantor in the semi-final and the combined pair of Reka Matko from JMU and Ecu's Joan Madi in the final. First -year Alexia Gonzalez-Galino ” Rebeka Svabikova And Viesi each took their first career -singles victories this weekend. In the White Singles Draw, Gonzalez-Galino split her matches, including a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Loana Vargas Gonzalez from USF in the consolation side. After dropping her first match of the tournament, Svabikova won both comfort matches, on Saturday at the top Richmond's Abby Lee, 6-0, 6-1, before he defeated USF's Amelie Drukova in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 10-1, on Sunday. Viesi also records her first career victory in the Red Singles flight about JMU's Reka Matko, 6-2, 6-3. In the Green Singles Bracket, Chaudry and Senior Yaelle Vaissaud Both take a victory. Chaudy stood on Sunday against Kim Auerswald of ECU, 6-4, 7-5. Vaissaud won her quarter-final match on Saturday 6-2, 6-3, about Lara Bakhaya van Richmond, before he fell into the semi-final. Second -year Mira Kernagis and junior Parker Debnam Recorded singles wins in the black and gray draws respectively. Kernagis went to the semi-final with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Francesca Miglio from USF, while Debnam won a comfort match about Amy Walsh van Richmond, 6-4, 6-3. The tribe will return to action next week when he travels to Cary, NC to participate in the ITA All-American Championships in the Cary Tennis Park. The event starts on September 20 and runs through the final on 28 September. W&M results of the Tribe Invitational

Green singles bracket

Quarter -finals

Daria Munteanu (JMU) Def. Sia charry (W&M) -6-4, 6-4

Yaelle Vaissaud (W&M) Def. Lara Bakhaya (Richmond) -6-2, 6-3 Semi -final

Esha Velaga (Penn) def. Yaelle Vaissaud (W&M) -6-1, 6-1 Match in third place

Daria Munteanu (JMU) Def. Yaelle Vaissaud (W&M) -6-1, 6-4 Comfort semi -final

Melisa Senli (USF) def. Sia charry (W&M) -3-6, 6-4, 10-5 Consolation

Sia charry (W&M) Def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) -6-4, 7-5 Gold Singles Bracket

Quarter -finals

Charlotte Ruud (USF) def. Tilda Larsson (W&M) -6-1, 6-2

Francesca Davis (W&M) Def. Reese Calvo (ECU) -6-1, 6-2 Semi -final

Francesca Davis (W&M) Def. Lainey O'Neil (Richmond) -6-3, 6-1 Final

Francesca Davis (W&M) Def. Charlotte Ruud (USF) -6-1, 7-6 (3) Comfort semi -final

Lara Stojanovski (Penn) def. Tilda Larsson (W&M) -5-7, 6-4, 10-6 Black Singles Bracket

Quarter -finals

Mira Kernagis (W&M) Def. Francesca Feizzi (USF) – 64, 6-30 Semi -final

Corinna Rietmann (JMU) Def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) -7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-7 White singles bracket

Quarter -finals

Provide Saw (Penn). Rebeka Svabikova (W&M) -7-6 (5), 6-4

Sophie Williams (JMU) Def. Alexia Gonzalez-Galino (W&M) -6-3, 6-4 Comfort semi -final

Rebeka Svabikova (W&M) Def. Abby Lee (Richmond) -6-0, 6-1

Alexia Gonzalez-Galino (W&M) Def. Loana Vargas Gonzalez (USF) -6-2, 7-5 Consolation match

Rebeka Svabikova (W&M) Def. Amelie Drukova (USF) -6-3, 4-6, 10-1 Gray Singles – Mackesy Tennis Center

Quarter -finals

Joan Madi (ECU) did it. Parker Debnam (W&M) -7-6 (5), 6-4 Comfort semi -final

Parker Debnam (W&M) Def. Amy Walsh (Richmond) -6-4, 6-3 Consolation

Margherita Marcon (USF) def. Parker Debnam (W&M) -6-2, 7-6 (4) Red Singles Beugel

Quarter -finals

Veronika Pavlenko (ECU) def. Julia's guests (W&M) -6-4, 6-3 Semi -final

Emma Pell (W&M) Def. Varsha Vedula (Penn) -6-4, 6-1 Final

Emma Pell (W&M) Def. Veronika Pavlenko (ECU) -6-0, 6-2 Comfort semi -final

Julia's guests (W&M) Def. Mother Reka (JMU) -6-2, 6-3 Consolation

Varsha Vedula (Penn) def. Julia's guests (W&M) -6-3, 2-0, retired Colonial double bracket

Quarter -finals

Velaga/Saw (Penn) def. Kernagis/Gonzalez-Galino (W&M) -7-5

Larsson/Davis (W&M) def. Moody/Calvo (ECU) – 6-3 Semi -final

Larsson/Davis (W&M) def. Hoffmann/Williams (JMU) – 6-4 Final

Larsson/Davis (W&M) did it. Velaga/Saw (Penn) – 6-1 Comfort semi -final

Kernagis/Gonzalez-Galino (W&M) def. Bakhaya/Novak (Richmond) – 6-3 Consolation

Leeson/Ruud (USF) did it. Kernagis/Gonzalez-Galino (W&M) -6-0 Griffin double bracket

Quarter -finals

Auerswald/Jeromin (ECU) def. Svabikova/Vaissaud (W&M) – 6-2

Druukova/Marcon (USF) def. Pell/Debnam (W&M) – 6-2 Comfort semi -final

O'Neil/Barbulescu (Richmond) def. Svabikova/Vaissaud (W&M) – 6-4 Consolation

O'Neil/Barbulescu (Richmond) def. Pell/Debnam (W&M) – 6-1 Coastal doubles bracket

Quarter -finals

Chaudry/Visi (W&M) def. Pavlenko/Savekova (ECU) – 7-6 (3) Semi -final

Chaudry/Viesi (W&M) did it. Savejic/Kantor (JMU) – 6-2 Final

Chaudry/Veasy (W&M) deaf. Matko (JMU)/MADY (ECU) – 6-2

