



Next game: UC Davis 21-9-2025 | Noon September 21 (sun) / 12 hours UC Davis Hempstead, NY in the third overtime in two weeks, the Hofstra Field Hockey team took the 2-1 win over visiting Villanova by Cindy Lewis Stadium. Hofstra is now 4-2 in the year after the victory and the wildcats fall to 1-4. The Wildcats opened the score for three minutes at the start of the game on the first penalty corner of the afternoon, but Hofstra replied back from the stick of Jaime Lewis . At Hofstra's first penalty corner of the game, Van Dijk White Maneuvered himself through the defense of the Villanova before making a partially secured shot, and Lewis hit the ball in the goal with 3:59 on the clock. Both teams combined 15 shots after the first quarter, but Luci Hollister And Villanova goalkeeper Sophia Volkel stopped the opponent of scoring and sent the game from Sunday to Overuuren. For six minutes in the first overtime period, Hofstra drew a penalty stroke on an error in the circle. Teresa Karoff Had refused her attempt by Volkel, but the civil servants assessed Volkel as her line for Karoff's attempt, which led Karoff to have a fine. During her second attempt, Karoff's shot found the back of the net before the winner. Hollister made seven saves in Sunday's overtime, while Villanova's Volkel was also seven saves. Colleen Finnan was the only goal scorer for the Wildcats. The pride returns to Cindy Lewis Stadium on Sunday, September 21 at 12.00 Notes:

-Hofstra is now 4-5-1 always against Villanova. This is Hofstra's first victory against the Wildcats since 2006.

-Hofstra is improving this season to 3-0 in overtime matches.

-The teams even ended up at 13 shots each, while the pride ended with a 7-5 advantage in penalty corners.

