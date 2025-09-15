



Norfolk, va. The Field Hockey team of the University of Richmond collected the first victory of the program at Old Dominion, 2-1, Sunday afternoon in LR Hill Sports Complex. The spiders broke the monarchs 38-0 win in the series. The Field Hockey team of the University of Richmond collected the first victory of the program at Old Dominion, 2-1, Sunday afternoon in LR Hill Sports Complex. The spiders broke the monarchs 38-0 win in the series. Richmond, now 3-3 in the season, returns to Crenshaw Field to open Atlantic 10 Conference Action Hosting Lock Haven Friday, September 19 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+. Odu held the upper hand in the first half and surpasses UR in Schoten, 6-1 and corners, 1-0. The monarchs took a 1-0 lead in half after scoring in the 25one minute of the game. UR keeper Amanda Cimillo Two saves tense in the first half. In the second half, the spiders got the most out of possession that the team had and shot three shots with two on frame. Clara Larripa made her second goal of the weekend in the 41star Minute to bind the game to 1-all-all. Larripa leads Richmond with eight points on three goals and two assists in six games. Amy Stripling made her first collegial winning goal in the 50one Minute Action, scored a pass from the first year of the first year Reese Miller . Stripling is in second place in the team with seven points with three goals and one assist, while Miller yielded her first collegial point with her helper. Odu ended with nine shots, five on frame, and kept Richmond on four shots and three on frame. The princes did not give a penalty corner on the spiders. Cimillo ended with four saves, one every period, in the day.

