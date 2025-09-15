Sports
5 take -away restaurants from Oregon State Footballs Blowout loss at Texas Tech
Lubbock, Texas, went from bad before the weather to worse for Oregon State Football in a loss of 45-14 at Texas Tech.
The beavers were desperate in special teams, undisciplined on the defense and not creative on the attack. It was not nearly enough to compete with the Red Raiders, who were far from perfect despite the score.
Here are five pick -up restaurants from Osus disappointing journey to West -Texas:
Special teams have made progress, but is still a mess
While Oregon State has converted his first two extra points of the season on Saturday (Yikes, given the game was three), the Beavers brought refuge to having Center van Wells the ball to Punter AJ Winsor that is only a little deeper than a shotgun position.
That led to a few brutal points and great field position for Texas Tech, because Winsor had little room to get them off. He improved as the game progressed, but this kind of despair in a crucial phase of the game is a sign of where the season is for OSU.
How is it possible that a division I football team does not have a reliable, back -up long snapper? Especially considering the injured starter, Dylan Black spent the entire last season making an inspiring comeback from a diagnosis of cancer?
This is not Trent Brays brand of defense
Bray possesses the failures of this OSU defense, as he said on Saturday evening, but the lack of effort and discipline is shocking. This is not what someone expected with Bray who goes back in the defense coordinator roll.
The beavers flew around and motivated during the autumn camp. So what has changed? Does these teams have the confidence that quickly evaporates?
Osu handed over 601 meters to a high -flying Texas Tech Intension. Regardless of the opponent, that is a number that the beavers should stick on the inside of their visors as a point of motivation. The effort, in particular approach in space and jogging the ball while giving up two first downs to go with 30+ meters, was unacceptable.
The pressure is still missing
Oregon State may have broken his first pocket of the season on Saturday in the season, shared between Shamar Meikle and Thomas Collins, and Behren forced Morton in a deliberate basis, but this team still can't come well enough after the quarterback.
That is in itself the most important problem for the OSU defense that bleeds in everything else. Morton had all day to throw most of his snaps, and it was able to make deep shots to his fast recipients. Imagine what Oregons Dante Moore could do with so much time.
Nebraska Transfer Edge Rusher Kai Wallin seems to be offside for the near future. He didn't dress on Saturday. Without him even more falls on Collins wide shoulders. But after the Quarterback, a schedule problem is just as much as the staff is related. Bray and his staff have to watch that part of the game on film.
Time to think outside the frameworks in attack
The OSU violation lacks the kind of creativity that it needs to produce everything in content. As Bray said about Texas Techs Formidable Defensive Line, they are good, but what else?
Anthony Hankerson ran 11 times for 12 meters against the Red Raiders. If an Osu -offensive line from the patchwork cannot create gaps between the tackles, Ryan Gunderson must find ways to get Hankerson and Salahadin Allah into space as often as possible. And use more deception and movement.
And where on earth are the Osu tight ends in all this? Bryce Caufield caught a touchdown in waste time on Saturday, but he is miserably under -utilized in view of his clear skills as a recipient. And whatever problems OSU can have to give Riley Williams a chance, at least he is a big body that could possibly give the lead in the Run game.
The OSU attack is too talented about the skill positions to be fainting.
Maalik Murphy must be better
Very little of the debt for Osus struggles fall on Murphy. He is clearly a talented quarterback that is stabbed in a bad situation and is forced to chase the game for three weeks in a row.
But the same bad habits that Murphy had in Duke, who led to 12 intercepts last season, showed themselves week after week. He undoubtedly forces it sometimes Downfield. Both of his interceptions against Texas Tech were from the rear foot and in heavy traffic. That is not Snuff, regardless of the game state.
Murphy tries to run when things separate. Credit where it owes there. But he is not very mobile, so that will not help his team.
Next game: Oregon State (0-3) at no. 4 Oregon (3-0, 1-0 Big ten)
- When: Saturday, September 20
- Time: 12:00 pt
- Where: Autos Stadium, Eugene
- TV: Big Ten Network
–Ryan Clarke covers the Oregon State Beavers for the Oregonian/Oregonlive. Reach him with [email protected] or on Twitter/x: @Ryantclarke. Find him on bluesky: @ryantclarke.bsky.social.
If you buy a product or register for an account via a link on our site, we can receive a fee. By using this site, you agree with our User agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions and personal information can be collected, recorded and/or stored by us and social media and other third -party partners in accordance with our Privacy policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/beavers/2025/09/5-takeaways-from-oregon-state-footballs-blowout-loss-at-texas-tech.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's tennis to watch Oakland City at home
- UK PM Starmer under pressure under pressure on Mandelon Epstein Revelations
- Top Court grants repair to the private zoo led by the Ambani billionaire family
- The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom responds to British prosecutors who would have abandoned the accusations against two British people accused of spying for China
- Suspect still not found of photography at SW Edgecombe football match :: Wral.com
- Trump seems to claim the tiktok agreement before the deadline on Wednesday
- Trump renews to put an end to the quarterly reports of companies
- Bad Bunny's viral merciety embodies Puerto Rican culture
- Charlie Kirk was ‘critical part’ of getting President Donald Trump elected, says JD Vance. #BBCNews
- A 5.2 -magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean, 340 km from Tripoli
- Imran Khan faces a military trial, says Aleema Khan
- UK-US nuclear transaction: What means and will it actually lead to the golden era? | nuclear power