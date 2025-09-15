5 take -away restaurants from Oregon State Footballs Blowout loss at Texas Tech

Lubbock, Texas, went from bad before the weather to worse for Oregon State Football in a loss of 45-14 at Texas Tech.

The beavers were desperate in special teams, undisciplined on the defense and not creative on the attack. It was not nearly enough to compete with the Red Raiders, who were far from perfect despite the score.

Here are five pick -up restaurants from Osus disappointing journey to West -Texas:

Special teams have made progress, but is still a mess

While Oregon State has converted his first two extra points of the season on Saturday (Yikes, given the game was three), the Beavers brought refuge to having Center van Wells the ball to Punter AJ Winsor that is only a little deeper than a shotgun position.

That led to a few brutal points and great field position for Texas Tech, because Winsor had little room to get them off. He improved as the game progressed, but this kind of despair in a crucial phase of the game is a sign of where the season is for OSU.

How is it possible that a division I football team does not have a reliable, back -up long snapper? Especially considering the injured starter, Dylan Black spent the entire last season making an inspiring comeback from a diagnosis of cancer?

This is not Trent Brays brand of defense

Bray possesses the failures of this OSU defense, as he said on Saturday evening, but the lack of effort and discipline is shocking. This is not what someone expected with Bray who goes back in the defense coordinator roll.

The beavers flew around and motivated during the autumn camp. So what has changed? Does these teams have the confidence that quickly evaporates?

Osu handed over 601 meters to a high -flying Texas Tech Intension. Regardless of the opponent, that is a number that the beavers should stick on the inside of their visors as a point of motivation. The effort, in particular approach in space and jogging the ball while giving up two first downs to go with 30+ meters, was unacceptable.

The pressure is still missing

Oregon State may have broken his first pocket of the season on Saturday in the season, shared between Shamar Meikle and Thomas Collins, and Behren forced Morton in a deliberate basis, but this team still can't come well enough after the quarterback.

That is in itself the most important problem for the OSU defense that bleeds in everything else. Morton had all day to throw most of his snaps, and it was able to make deep shots to his fast recipients. Imagine what Oregons Dante Moore could do with so much time.

Nebraska Transfer Edge Rusher Kai Wallin seems to be offside for the near future. He didn't dress on Saturday. Without him even more falls on Collins wide shoulders. But after the Quarterback, a schedule problem is just as much as the staff is related. Bray and his staff have to watch that part of the game on film.

Time to think outside the frameworks in attack

The OSU violation lacks the kind of creativity that it needs to produce everything in content. As Bray said about Texas Techs Formidable Defensive Line, they are good, but what else?

Anthony Hankerson ran 11 times for 12 meters against the Red Raiders. If an Osu -offensive line from the patchwork cannot create gaps between the tackles, Ryan Gunderson must find ways to get Hankerson and Salahadin Allah into space as often as possible. And use more deception and movement.

And where on earth are the Osu tight ends in all this? Bryce Caufield caught a touchdown in waste time on Saturday, but he is miserably under -utilized in view of his clear skills as a recipient. And whatever problems OSU can have to give Riley Williams a chance, at least he is a big body that could possibly give the lead in the Run game.

The OSU attack is too talented about the skill positions to be fainting.

Maalik Murphy must be better

Very little of the debt for Osus struggles fall on Murphy. He is clearly a talented quarterback that is stabbed in a bad situation and is forced to chase the game for three weeks in a row.

But the same bad habits that Murphy had in Duke, who led to 12 intercepts last season, showed themselves week after week. He undoubtedly forces it sometimes Downfield. Both of his interceptions against Texas Tech were from the rear foot and in heavy traffic. That is not Snuff, regardless of the game state.

Murphy tries to run when things separate. Credit where it owes there. But he is not very mobile, so that will not help his team.

Next game: Oregon State (0-3) at no. 4 Oregon (3-0, 1-0 Big ten)

When: Saturday, September 20

Time: 12:00 pt

Where: Autos Stadium, Eugene

TV: Big Ten Network

–Ryan Clarke covers the Oregon State Beavers for the Oregonian/Oregonlive. Reach him with [email protected] or on Twitter/x: @Ryantclarke. Find him on bluesky: @ryantclarke.bsky.social.