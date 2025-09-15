Tennis opens the autumn season with 19 competition profits on Columbia Invitational





New York, NY The Stony Brook Tennis team opened its autumn season in the Columbia Invitational this weekend. The presentation of strong versions in both singles and double match, while the Seawolves 19 achieved total competition profits during the three days of the game. Stony Brook opened the game against tournament -Gastheer Columbia on Friday and won a victory in Doubles promotion thanks to thanks My Palladino And Sanjana Devineni . On Saturday morning, against Wagner, the Seawolves showed up and found out with 10 competition victories at the Seahawks, including a clean sweep from all seven singles matches. Stony Brook continued his Momentum in Sunday with eight match victories against Cornell, emphasized by important clutch performance in Doubles competition that secured all four games for the sea wolves. Continuation where she had left the season earlier, Palladino registered four competition profits over the three days of the competition, with two in singles and two victories in doubles. It was also posting strong performance Elena Lobo-Corral ” Mila Charles And Cornelia Bruu-Syversen Who each wins four match on the invitation. Newcomers Devineni, Laura Ozola And Paisha Douglas Impressed by their debut on Seawolves, each won three games during the weekend. Day one result Stony Brook/Columbia

Double Gayethri Krishnan / Sabina Lin (Col) def. Elena Lobo-Corral / Paisha Douglas (SBU), 6-4

My Palladino / Sanjana Devineni (SBU) Def. Michelle Li/Emily Baek (Col), 6-3

Salma Farhat/Amber Yin (Col) def. Cornelia Bruu-Syversen / Laura Ozola (SBU), 6-3 Singles Gayathri Krisnan (Col) def. Elena Lobo-Corral (SBU), 6-4, 6-2

Amber Yin (Col) def. My Palladino (SBU), 6-3, 6-4

Emily Baek (Col) def. Paisha Douglas (SBU), 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Michelle Li (Col) def. Sanjana Devineni (SBU), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Sabrina Lin (Col) def. Mila Charles (SBU), 6-3, 6-1

Michelle Hui (Col) Def. Cornelia Bruu-Syversen (SBU), 6-0, 7-6 (7-1)

Salma Farhat (Col) def. Isadora rates (SBU), 6-1, 6-0 Day two results Stony Brook/Wagner

Double Elena Lobo-Corral / Paisha Douglas (Sbu) did. Liepa /Alexia Estrada (WAG), 6-4

Victoria Madail/Driana Vera (Wag) def. My Palladino / Sanjana Devineni (SBU), 6-3

Isadora rates / Laura Ozola (SBU) Def. Hannah Fitzgerd/Samantha Bentsianov (Wag), 6-4

Mila Charles / Cornelia Bruu-Syversen (SBU) Def. Leah Ollivierre/Claudia Lindsey (Wag), 6-0 Singles Elena Lobo-Corral (SBU) Def. Victoria Madail (WAG), 6-3, 6-1

My Palladino (SBU) Def. Alexia Estrada (Wag), 6-2, 6-4

Paisha Douglas (SBU) Def. Samantha Bentsianov (Wag), 6-2, 6-1

Sanjana Devineni (SBU) Def. Claudia Lindsey (Wag), 6-0, 6-0

Laura Ozola (SBU) Def. Hannah Fitzgerald (Wag), 6-2, 6-3

Mila Charles (SBU) Def. Dariana Vera (Wag), 6-1, 6-2

Cornelia Bruu-Syversen (Sbu) did. Leah Ollererre (Wag), 6-0, 6-0 Day three results Stony Brook/Cornell

Double Elena Lobo-Corral / Paisha Douglas (SBU) Def. Michelle Ryndin/Victoria Zhao (Cor), 6-3

My Palladino / Sanjana Devineni (SBU) Def. Dylan Gelber/Andrea Martinez (Cor), 6-4

Cornelia Bruu-Syversen / Laura Ozola (SBU) Def. Emma Baker/Gia Graziano (Cor), 7-5

Isadora rates / Mila Charles (SBU) Def. Wanted Fan/Martina Marica (Cast), 6-3 Singles Elena Lobo-Corral (SBU) Def. Michelle Ryndin (Cor), 7-5, 6-3

My Palladino (SBU) Def. Victoria Zhao (Cor) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Dylan Yellow (Cor) Def. Paisha Douglas (SBU), 6-1, 6-2

Andrea Martinez (Cor) Def. Sanjana Devineni (SBU), 6-2, 6-2

Emma Baker (Cor) def. Laura Ozola (SBU), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Mila Charles (SBU) Def. Martina Marica (Cor), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Cornelia Bruu-Syversen (SBU) Def.Gia Graziano (Cor), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)

Tanya fan (Cor) def. Isadora rates (SBU) 6-4, 7-5 Next

The Seawolves will be back on the field this Friday when the team travels to Nassau County for the three-day Hofstra invitation. Follow it for a look at the Stony Brook Tennis program Facebook” TwitterAnd Instagram.

