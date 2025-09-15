



Field hockey | 21-01/2025 1:49:00 pm Box score What you need to know >> The Red Flash only dropped their third match of the 2025 campaign. >> Former Penn State Striking Mackenzie Allession stands for the first time for a former Big 10 -enemy. >> Junior goalkeeper Mia Digenova saves a season high 17 shots on goal. >> Sophomorekylee Hager gets her first goal of the year.

Turning point of the game The general turning point of the game came when Indiana came on the board and did it quickly, asked in the second quarter. With the period of 78 seconds, the few goals combined to quickly bring this game to the favor of the Hoisiers.

Flash moments Forwardhager scored the only goal of Saint Francis of the Day and came over in the game with less than eight minutes. What is even more important was the first goal of Hager of the season and her third career point in her short career. Flash Nuggets The third of all time match between the Red Flash and Hoosiers; The last matchwas in 2023, when Saint Francis dropped their natural site game 3-1. This is only the second time that the whole season of data session team has been excluded for the 2025 season. Goalkeeper Digenova makes a season-high 17 saves on goal, so that her total saves are brought to 36 for the year. Next on tap The Saint Francis Red Flash returns their big return to Loretto on Friday, September 19, for their NEC conference opener against the sharks of Liu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sfuathletics.com/news/2025/9/14/field-hockey-the-saint-francis-red-flash-drop-their-sunday-matinee-to-the-indiana-hoosiers-5-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos