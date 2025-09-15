



The tense political relations between India and Pakistan fell on the cricket field when no handsquits were exchanged between players before or after them Asia -Cup game in Dubai. The Pakistan Cricket Board said that Zimbabwe competition referee Andy Pycroft both captains Suryakumar Yadav from India and Salman Ali Agha from Pakistan from Pakistan has requested not to shake his hand during the pre-game coin threw on Sunday. Advertisement The PCB, in a Late-Night statement released to the Interior Media in Urdu, described Pycrofts's decision to sportiness and said that team manager Naveed Akram Cheema has registered a formal protest against the behavior of the match referees “with the international cricket counsel. Completely disappointing to witness the lack of sportiness, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote in a message about X. Drinks politics in play against the spirit of sport. Let us hope that future victories will be celebrated by all teams with Grace. Naqvi is also the current president of the Asian cricket Council and demanded an immediate removal of Pycroft from further tasks on the Asia Cup. Suryakumar, that Hit the winning points for IndiaDid not wait for the usual handshakes with opposing players after the game before walking to the dressing room with his teammate Shivam Dube. Advertisement Agha responded by skipping a TV interview after the game with former India International Cricketer Sanjrekar, a movement that Pakistan coach Mike Hesson described as a follow-up effect. We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we are clearly disappointed that our opposition did not, hesson added, a new -zealander who was appointed as the job in Pakistan in May. We went there to shake hands and they had already entered the dressing room. “That was a disappointing way for the game to end, and a game that we were disappointed for the way we played, but we were certainly willing to shake hands. Sunday match was the first between the best cricket teams from India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack in AprilWhen Schutters opened the fire in a group of tourists in Kashmir controlled by India. Advertisement India is the designated host of the Eight-Nation Asia CupBut the Twenty20 tournament is played in the United Arab Emirates because the cricket teams of India and Pakistan do not play on each other's territory. There was also uncertainty about Indias participation in the Asia Cup until the government clarified that the cricketers could compete against Pakistan in multinational tournaments. Suryakumar said the Indian team was tailored to the board of control for cricket in India and government instructions that players would not shake the Pakistan players. Our government and BCCI, we were aligned today, said Suryakumar in a press conference after the game. We came here to just play the game. We stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families and express our solidarity. “ Both teams will probably play again later this week in the Super 4 phase, if they take first and second in group A. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

