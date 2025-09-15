Virginia Tech Football Coaching Job Profile: Can the right rent on history, passion?

The Brent pry era at Virginia Tech is over. Pry was fired on Sunday after a loss against the old Dominion de Hokies dropped to 0-3 this season.

The hokies went under pry with 16-24 in fewer than four seasons, booked by two losses for ODU. He reached two bowl competitions, but ended only once with a winning record, a 7-6 campaign in 2023.

Prys official period continued a downward trend for a one-off program. Under Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech played for a National Championship to control the 1999 season and won at least 10 games 13 times from 1995 to 2011, including the last eight years of that piece. Justin Fuente took over in 2016 and won 19 games in his first two years, but things fell from there, and the 27-year-old Bowl Streak programs ended with a 5-6 record in 2020. It has not improved since then.

So how good is the Virginia Tech lane? What names can get in the mix? Based on conversations with sources from the industry, there is a report card for the job and the potential candidates to watch.

Recent history/tradition: B+

That entrance to Sandman Stadium is still coming in the trailer for EA Sports College Football 26, but today's players have little memory of the hokies as a top program. They have only won 10 games since 2012. They have not reached an ACC championship game since 2016.

The fan support and passion is much more than UCLA, whose coaching -vac a job is open on the same day. But Michael Vicks College looks more grainier every year, making it more difficult to sell than the past.

Outlook on the field: C+

The Hokies are 40th in 247Sports Talent Composite team, taking into account the recruitment rankings in high school. That is the ninth in the ACC behind teams such as Syracuse and Cal. Quarterback Kyron Drones and declining Terion Stewart is not eligible after 2025. A new coach will have to find his own program buildings.

Money matters: b-

As much as me and we all love Virginia Tech and its humility, we cannot continue to be proud to do more with less.

That was what athletic director Whit Babcock said to the Schools Board of Visitors last month, in a detailed presentation of how Virginia Tech should spend more to keep track of. The athletics budget of $ 122 million from schools is under the ACC colleagues and must be closer to $ 200 million, he said.

Babcock knows that the football success stimulates a lot of those financial prospects, which probably explains why the plug was pulled up so quickly this year. Virginia Tech can't afford to wait. This year's budget is supposed to be around $ 144 million, but only time will learn whether the money needed appears. Prys $ 4.75 million salary was respectable, but in what a busy coaching carousel will be with many lovers, the hokies will have to pay.

If we don't jump forward radically now, Babcock told the group, she probably sealed for years and coming generations.

University stability: B-

Although Babcock is respected in AD circles for a large part of what he does, his football has not worked. Tech -Zijlijn Andy Bitter reports that the next coach is hired by a committee with a chairman who still has to be determined, and Babcock will not lead the search. That tells you the ground that he is on.

Coach Pool: B+

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer: This is a longshot, but the call will certainly be made. Of course the hokies will measure the interest of Frank Beamer's son. But South Carolina has been performed in a large way to give Shane Beamer what he needs, including keeping top players for this season. Beamer has also been open about making his own way in the industry, and a tech movement in Virginia would bring him back to his father's shadow.

Tulane -Coach Jon Sumrall: He expected to get interested everywhere, but the hokies would be wise to take their swing. Sumrall is 35-9 as a head coach with two Sun Belt Championships and an American conference title competition. The Green Wave is 3-0 this year with victories against Duke and Northwestern.

Head coach of South -Florida Alex Golesh: The Bulls can turn the corner in the third season of Goleshs, with victories over BOise State and Florida. He inherited a 1-11 team and placed winning records in each of his first two years. Just like Sumrall, Golesh will probably get all kinds of interest for open jobs.

James Madison head coach Bob Chesney: He went 9-4 in his first year at JMU after being changed to the Holy Cross in a top 25 football championship subdivision program. The 48-year-old knows the region and he won great at all four head coaching jobs that he had at different levels of the sport.

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield: He held the Tigers as a steady winner after taking over Mike Norvell, including 21 victories in 2023 and 24. He also has years of NFL experience.

Miami (Fla.) Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson: The hurricanes led the nation in 2024 with 43.9 points per match and helped to be Quarterback Cam Ward the number 1 in the NFL Draft, and this year Team 3-0 as a Quarterback Carson Beck returned to form. Dawson has attracted the interest of the head coach in recent years and will probably be again this winter this winter.

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan: He is a resident of Pennsylvania with many ties in the region, including five years at James Madison in Virginia next to Curt Cignetti. Shanahan helped Indiana last year to a 11-1 regular season and College Football Playoff appearance in Leiden and earned a wage increase and new contract.

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline van Ohio: Hartline has long been promoted as the best recruiter in the country and has been picky of jobs of head coaching. He has put dozens of broad recipients in the NFL and will do this again. If Virginia Tech wants to maximize that talent acquisition, this might be a fit.

Southern Miss head coach Charles Huff: The resident of Maryland knows the through the DMV area very well and won the Sun Belt last year as Marshall's head coach. The parties saw disagreements with the administration, where Huff moved to Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles are 2-1 and look much improved to get a victory against Appalachian State.

West -Kennucky Head Coach Tyson Helton: He was taken into account several times for the Purduebaan and has won eight or nine games five times in six years. Despite the constant loss of players and coaches to larger teams (including NU-Fau head coach Zack Kittley and now-oklahoma Oc Ben Arbuckle), he continues to fill holes, and a Hill topper has been selected in the first 100 picks of the NFL design for four consecutive years.

Army head coach Jeff Monken: Another consistency model, Monks turned the army of a doormat into a regular good program. The Black Knights went 12-2 and won the American in their first season in the competition last year. With new Quarterbacks this fall, they came back from a loss to FCS Tarleton State with a victory over Kansas State.

Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell: He has won great everywhere and has been picky with jobs, in which he passed on the interest of Mississippi State two years ago. Chadwell placed consecutive 11-win seasons in Coastal Carolina and went 13-1 with a Fiesta Bowl performance in Liberty in 2023. However, the Flames started sliding a bit and ended with 8-4 last year and to a 1-2 start this season.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks: Banks is a finalist of BroyLes Award and has been an FBS defensive coordinator since 2007, with earlier stops in Illinois and Penn State. Last year, Tennessee Defense had 10 of 13 opponents below 20 points, and De Vols finished his top three in the SEC in points per game allowed for two consecutive years.

Toledo -Head Coach Jason Candle: He is a consistent winner in the Mac, with 28 victories in the past three seasons, including a Mac championship in 2022 and 11 victories in 2023. The Rockets also blew out the state of Mississippi last year. Candle has passed on some Power 4 coordinator courts to stay head coach.

Former Wake Forest -Head Coach Dave Clawson: He left the last season, but made sure it was not a pension. He is a program builder and revolved around places such as Wake Forest and Bowling Green, but he also became frustrated that he was far behind in financial resources. If Virginia Tech comes up, the parties might be a fit.

Oregon Offense Coodinator Will Stein: The 35-year-old from Louisville held the Oregons attack among the Nations Best with three different Quarterbacks. He also has Texas connections of his time at high school level and at UTSA.

General Number: B

This is a precarious time for Virginia Tech. With the ACC that distributes more income for victories and TV rating and with the potential for more alignment of the conference five years in the future, the hokies must do this rent well. The fan support is there. The natural resources are not, from location to conference to finance. There are few places more electric than Virginia Tech when everything is rolling. The next coach must let it happen.

