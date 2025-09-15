Womens Tennis closes a competitive weekend in Chapel Hill





Chapel Hill, NC Charlotte Women's Tennis opened his 2025 fall slate in Chapel Hill for the Kitty Harrison Invitational with competitive match-ups with North Carolina, Old Dominion and Virginia. Charlotte Women's Tennis opened his 2025 fall slate in Chapel Hill for the Kitty Harrison Invitational with competitive match-ups with North Carolina, Old Dominion and Virginia. Double Summary Doubles was received by a competitive 7-6 (4) victory of Sara Suchankova And Ni XI On Friday about the Reese Brantmeier of North Carolina and Alanis Hamilton, who are currently ranked as the Ita No. 1 Doubles team in the country and recently from a first round victory come to the US Open. Second -year Yelyzaveta Chainykova And Paula Dougherty Also earned a double win against North Carolina, in which Claire Hill and Mary Grace Rennard, 6-4 defeated. Chainykova and Dougherty also defeated Lidiia Rasscouskaia and Mya Byrd of Old Dominion, 6-3 on Sunday.

In Saturday's match-up with Old Dominion, first-year students Andrea Chacon and senior Lucia Aranda Vesta Ulanya Romanova and Marina Markina, 6-4. Singles Summary On Saturday, Verses and kofore ” Prisca Abbas And Paula Dougherty All earned victories against ODU. Nakano defeated Lidiia Rasscouskaia in three sets, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-2, Abbas defeated Marina Markina, 6-1, 6-3 and Dougherty defeated Mya Byrd, 6-3, 6-0. On Sunday the Niners corresponded to No. 7 Virginia, which turned out to be a very competitive matchup in which the Niners won three Cavaliers, and five of the six games that went to three sets. Sara Suchankova Beat No. 121 Melody Collard in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Lucia Aranda Katie Rolls defeated in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9). Andrea Chacon Earned her first collegial singles victory and beat Margaret Navarro in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Next Next to the Niners is the ITA all-American Championships in Cary, NC, next weekend, 19-22 September, before organizing the 49er invitation, 3-5 October. Follow the team

Stay informed of everything Charlotte Ladies Tennis follow by following the team on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram @charlottewten

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2025/9/14/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-wraps-up-competitive-weekend-in-chapel-hill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos