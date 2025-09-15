Sports
After the DESShaun Foster fired, UCLA Football has a settlement
Will UCLA football be relevant soon?
It is a question that is worth thinking, while the Bruins start a coaching investigation after firing Deshaun Foster on Sunday. UCLA fell to 0-3 after an eruption home loss to New Mexico on Friday evening and was only 5-10 since Foster took over for Chip Kelly in 2024.
The departure of Kellys after the 2023 season for an assistant coaching job in the same conference was a clear indication of the struggles with which UCLA was about to. After lending the Bruins to three consecutive seasons with eight or more victories, the current offensive coordinator of Las Vegas Raiders left as the OC in OHIO State for the 2024 National title Run of Buckeyes.
Foster and UCLA always felt like a working relationship that has remained more out of convenience than something else in the search for Kelly's successor. The former UCLA Russher was the teams that ran back for seven seasons, but had never been plays or an offensive coordinator.
Position coaches can become good head coaches, but promotes incredibly clumsy Big Ten Media Days -appearing in 2024 was probably a sign that he was confronted with a huge learning curve.
Foster was also a cheap coaching rental. According to USA Today Coaching Salary Database, He only earned $ 3.25 million in 2024. Only three Power Conference coaches had lower salaries.
It is difficult to see how UCLA will also be able to give for promotions. The athletic department of the schools has placed stunning annual deficits in recent seasons.
The school gave the athletic department $ 30 million in the tax year of 2024 But that amount did not come close to subsidizing a department with a deficit of more than $ 50 million. It was the sixth consecutive tax year that the athletic department of the UCLAs had operated in red and that shortages in total almost $ 220 million.
De Bruins Moving to the Big Ten should eventually help to relieve part of that financial tension thanks to the conferences that masses of media rights, but that exemption will not be immediately. And it also comes with logistics costs.
There were long road trips in the PAC-12 era, but even the longest trips to Seattle and Boulder are nothing like the Road trips UCLA faces in the Big ten. De Bruins went to Penn State and Rutgers in 2024 together with a trip to Nebraska. This season, UCLA is visiting Northwestern, Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State. The shortest of this is approximately 2,000 miles per one -way journey.
Those road trips can be a difficult sale to coaches and recruits. Especially to a fan base that did not fill the Rose Bowl exactly regularly, even when UCLA was winning. Bruins football simply does not score too high in a busy Los Angeles sports landscape.
And that is a problem that also goes beyond the simple game. Many Big Ten programs have many more zero sources available for recruits than UCLA.
It is easier than ever to rejuvenate a university football program thanks to NIL and the Transfer Portal. But the recipe for an immediate change in Los Angeles misses a few important ingredients.
By now firing Foster, UCLA has a head start on exploring the Koptemarkt. But De Bruins will have to make their preferred candidates a very convincing pitch that the program is not intended to be a Big ten Bottom-Feder for the near future.
