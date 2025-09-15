Is the best tennis technology now halfway between the overarm and forearm?

Welcome back to the Monday tennis briefing, where Athletics Will explain the stories behind the stories of the past week on the field.

This week there was a new tennis serve in the Canon, the first winner born in 2010 came on the WTA tour and there was a historic meeting in So Paolo.

Serve overmal? Serve forearm? Why not both!

The forearm has evolved from trickshot to tactics in the last decade, with large servers Alexander Bublik and Nick Kyrgios who use it to operate the deep return positions of their opponents. Some players who are mainly far back, including Daniil Medvedev, have even been the target of players who do not have a particularly large conventional serve.

At the US Open in August, Stefanos Tsitsipas made an exception to Daniel Altmaier with the help of tactics and confronted him about it after losing their second round match. And in recent weeks Davis Cup qualifications, an even stranger expansion of the unconventional Serve, appeared, a controversial appearance. World No. 154 Zsombor Piros played against Austria for Hungary and produced the type of serial players who are picking up a racket for the first time. He barely threw the ball up and then knocked it on an unbelieving Lukas Neumayer on the other side of the net. Outfoxed, Neumayer could not bring the ball back before it was bounced twice. He then looked at the referee, hoping for a kind of intervention.

Unless he had been called for a foot error, there was nothing illegal about what Piros did. The contact point gave him more safety than a normal forearms, so that the need was switched off to get the ball up and over the net. And although it was unconventional, forearm as it increasingly serves for what they are: an legitimate way to disturb an opponent, instead of an annoying piece of deception.

There is hope for park players everywhere.

Charlie Eccleshare

Two teenage gains on the WTA Tour

Womens Tennis has a long history of teenage winners at the highest level, but changes in physicality and gamestyle, and new measures to protect players against burnout have delayed that. At the start of the 2000 season there were 17 teenagers in the top 100; After this year, that number was five.

But in the hinterland after the big slam, with many top players who rest, there are always opportunities for players in the elevator. And in Guadalajara, Mexico and so Paolo, IVA Jovi and TiantSsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah lifted titles to break a 17-year drought. They are the first few teenage winners during the WTA tour in the same week since September 2008.

Jovi, 17, defeated an unwell Emiliana Arango to lift her first title of 500 levels in Guadalajara, while the 19-year-old Rakotomanga Rajaonah, who was 5-0 in the decisive set of her first round game in Brazil, beat Janice Tjen to win the 250 level SP. While Jovi has become a consistent presence in the early rounds of Grand Slams, which almost gained on the US Open Third Round in 2024, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, born in Madagascar, had only one WTA Tour level event outside of a French open cards for this win.

Perhaps it should have been something of a sign: the left-handed defeated two top 100 players on Clay, her favorite surface, in Rouen, France, this year.



IVA Jovi comes in the WTA Top 40 after lifting the Guadalajara Open Title. (Simon Barber / Getty images)

James Hansen

A point of road wins in the Davis Cup

It should be very difficult to win Davis Cup tires on foreign soil.

Someone forgot to mention that on the Czechs who went to Delray Beach, Fla., The Belgians who went to Sydney, and traveled the Germans in Tokyo. The same for the Argentines in Granning, the Netherlands, the French in Osijek, Croatia and the Austrians in Debrecen, Hungary. All registered victories and beaten tickets for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy, in November.

Some of those victories were more surprising than others, considering rankings and logistics. The Czechs had a lot of top 30-quality, with Jakub Menk and Ji Leheka in the singles and Tom Mach who played doubles. But the Americans had Taylor Fritz, a top five player for a large part of the summer, not only in ranking, and a real double team in Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. Frances Tiafoe can be up and down, and he has crashed a bit lately, but he and Fritz were really at home. They both live a short drive from the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Tiafoe lost both games to his singles. Fritz lost to Leheka on Saturday, and that was.

Give the Belgians special props. Jordan Thompson, Alex de Minauraur, Aleksandar Vukic and the rest of the Aussies at least had the advantage of going home after the American open. Lleyton Hewitt had complained for years about the temporary disappearance of home and road tires in the Davis Cup, and how that disadvantaged his team. This would be a lay-up.

Not so. Raphael Collignon, De Wereld no. 91, conquered cramps to beat the minaur early and then overcame Vukic in the last match of the draw, back from a set of down to win in three. Zizou Bergs wins Vukic early in the draw, gave the Belgians the three games they needed to prevail.

Only Spain insured a home victory, in which Pedro Martinez achieved a surprise victory on a cramping Holger Rune to turn the draw against Denmark before defeated the Spaniards minus Carlos Alcaraz to the last eight.

Matt Futterman

Two very different rises come together in Brazil

Back in So Paolo, another milestone of a different species arrived when Alex Eala stood opposite Tjen in the quarterfinals. Their match marked the first meeting at tour level between two players from different countries in Southeast Asia since the Olympic Games in 2004.

After Eala raced to a 3-0 lead, Tjen took full control and won 12 of the following 14 games in a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Eala, 20, and Tjen, 23, spent their time at the US Open Making Tennis History for their countries. Eala became the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam match in the modern era of Tennis, by beating no. 14 Seed Clara Tauson in a wild first round match determined by a 13-11 tiebreak. Tjen became the first Indonesian player to win a Main-Draw Grand Slam match since 2004 when she defeated no. 24 Seed Veronika Kudermetova, also in the first round.

Their matchup of styles is intriguing: EALAS capacity to quickly change direction on her forehand and backhand contrasts against Tjens Heavy Topspin Forehand and Backhand -Plak -Plak -Plak -Modeled on the game of her tennis idol, former world no. 1 Ash Barty. In So Paolo, Tjen was able to party on Ealas underweared second service as soon as she had adapted to the pace, so that the competition was finished in a suitable way with an inner-hand recapse winner. Eala eventually won only 27 percent of the points on her second service.

Their journeys also illustrate the different paths on the WTA tour. Eala was announced at the Miami Open and defeated three Grand Slam champions in a row, including World No. 2 Iga Witek, during a breakout run to the semi -final.

Tjen has followed the path of the Canadian open champion Victoria Mboko and the French open semi -final Los Boisson and wins relentless in the tennis equivalents of the Minor Leagues: 100 victories in 113 games on the ITF World Tennis Tour, including stripes of 20, 16 and 27 games. Tjen still has to break the top 100, but it seems just a matter of time before she joins a player that she has had as a fixture there since youth and development tournaments in Southeast – Asia.

James Hansen

A first step on home jobs and a milestone from WTA Tour

Last week in So Paolo, Nauhany Vorroria Leme da Silva became the first player born in 2010 to win a Main-Draw match on the WTA Tour. Leme da Silva, 15 years old and ranked at the world No. 1,206 At the time of her 6-7 (0), 6-2, 6-0 victory over fellow countryman Carolina Alves, received a wildcard in SP Open, the first WTA Tour event that is held in the city for 25 years.

Leme da Silva has been playing ITF World Tennis Tour events since the beginning of 2024, with a record of 9-6 so far and five victories in its last seven games on the third sports of the professional tennis ladder. Against Alves, she completely took over the match after a tight first set, by regularly serving more than 100 miles per hour, attacking with an enormous forehand and Alves defensive position against that weapon exploiting by playing dropshots. Leme da Silva won 11 games in a row on their way to victory against an opponent 969 places above her in the world ranking, which stimulates her own ranking with 419 places in the trial. She lost her next game against Solana Sierra to Argentina.

Even before her WTA Tour Main-Draw debut, Leme da Silva had taken over the nickname Nanalenka among her Brazilian tennis fans, for the parable of her play with that of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The nature of her first victory over the WTA tour suggests that Leme da Silvas Milestone will soon become a springboard in its development.

James Hansen

Net cord of the week

The sub-collected Guadalajara champion Magdalena FRCH passed Italis Lucrezia Stefanini in straight sets in the first game of her defending defense. But in a match of long rallies, against an opponent with a rare double-handed forehand, the Poles saw the first match point one of those meetings painfully ending, with a Stefanini-backhand that cuts the power cord:

The winners of the week

WTA:

Jovi def. Arango 6-4, 6-1 to the Guadalajara Open (500) in Guadalajara, Mexico. It is her first WTA Tour title.

Rakotomanga Rajaonah def. Employ 6-4, 6-3 to the SP open (250) In So Paolo. It is also her first WTA Tour title.

At the row

Jovi Moves 38 places from No. 73 to No. 35 after her title barrel in Guadalajara.

Elsa Jacquemot Enter the top 70 for the first time and stand at 21 places from No. 83 to No. 62.

Emiliana ArangoThe beaten finalist in Guadalajara, increases 36 places from no. 86 to no. 50.

Come up

ATP

Chengdu, China: Chengdu open (250) With Shang Juncheng, Lorenzo Musetti, Trence Atman, Gal Monfils.

Hangzhou, China: Hangzhou open (250) With Medvedev, student Tien, Andrey Rublev, Bublik.

San Francisco: Makes head With Alcaraz, Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Joo Fonseca.



WTA

Seoul: Korea Open (500) With Witek, Emma Raducan, Barbora Krejkov, Tauson.

Shenzhen, China: Billie Jean King Cup Finals With Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina.

Tell us what you have noticed this week in the comments below while the tours for men and ladies continue.

