



Charlottesville, va. The No. 3 Virginia Field Hockey team (4-0, 0-0 ACC) remains unbeaten after cruising along JMU (4-3, 0-0 Big ten) 4-1 on Sunday (September 14) in Turf Field in Charlottesville, va. Goals (assist) 42:17 Virginia Emma Watchilla (not -supported)

44:46 JMU Ava Drezler-Aamey (Non-assistant)

50:15 Virginia Mary Adams (Mia Abello)

51:51 Virginia Mia Abello (Lauren Kenah, Sloan Davidson)

53:18 Virginia Riley Savage (not -supported) With one shot by Virginia -first -year student Mary Adams to report in the first quarter, the fight in midfield was tight. The fight took place when the Cavaliers earned three corners, while JMU collected two, although neither of the teams could convert. After a quiet first half of the game, Junior Emma Watchilla found the back of the net with just three minutes left in the third quarter to put the Cavaliers on the board on the board. JMU did not take time when second-year Ava Drexler-Naamy left the score in the third with 15 seconds. With a quarter of the remains, the score remained at 1-1. Virginia scored three goals in three minutes. All three goals came to one of the Cavaliers Six earned criminal angles alone in the last quarter. In the corner, Adams finally found the back of the set piece with the assist of Junior Mia Abello. This marks the first goal of the collegial career of Adams. At the next corner, Abello earned her own to set up Virginia with 3-1. Topping Things Off, first -year Riley Savage scored her first goal of the season and of her collegial career that at the end stuck to further strengthen the Virginia victory. All four target scorers recorded their first of the season. Starting in the goal, Virginia's Nilou Lempers registered three Saves while they were confronted with four shots on goal, while Molly Schreiner, from JMU, recorded three Saves after confronting seven shots on goal. Notes First -year Mary Adams and Riley Savage recorded their first career goals

Junior Mia Abello yielded her first goal of the season and 10 one her career

her career Junior Emma Watchilla took her first goal of the season eighth of her career

Virginia -goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers registered three Saves

JMU -goalkeeper, Molly Schreiner, registered three Saves

Virginia gave the lead in both shots (20-5) and shots on goal (7-4)

Virginia earned 11 corners while JMU was held at two

From head coach Ole Keusgen “In the game we knew that it was a local rivalry that is never easy. In the third and fourth quarter Huddle we just said who wants the lake and we found a way. It was not our best game today, but we did find a way to turn a switch and make a little better.



On the horizon

The Cavaliers will be back in action, because the team will start playing at home in Boston College at no. 4 Boston College on Friday 19 September 19 September 19 in Boston College to record Syracuse on Sunday21 September. Admission is free for all competitions in the regular season on Turf Field.

