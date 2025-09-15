Sports
Ranking of 136 University Football Teams after week 3: Miami, Ohio State Hickkering LSU
Do you want to share your predictions, analysis or thoughts on the football matches on Saturday week 4? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].
This university football season is perhaps as wide open as every Weve that is seen in years.
The introduction of name, image and similarity and unlimited transfers has accelerated the players' movement in an unprecedented rate and has lowered the ceiling at the top of the sport. The days of Alabama and Georgia that hoard all top players for a dynasty seem to have been done. Talent is spread more evenly. Every team has mistakes.
Three weeks after the season, his stock market to say that every FBS conference and the Playoff Field of the Football College feel completely open, and that is very nice.
However, it does not ensure simple rankings. Welcome to the number 1 place in AthleticsS 136 rankings, Ohio State, although I don't feel good about it.
The Buckeyes defeated Ohio 37-9, an overwhelming version in a game that was 13-9 early in the second half. But it was enough to push the buckeyes up because of what happened elsewhere. LSU defeated Florida 20-10, and Brian Kelly is probably not happy to see the Tigers here fall to No. 3, but their seasonal victory at Clemson does not look that good after the (Clemson) Tigers lost to Georgia Tech. Winning Ohio States against Texas is still fine, but the Longhorns have also looked disappointingly, after having endured a 27-10 win against Utep.
Another weekly memory: these rankings are early volatile while waiting for everyone to play a team of notes. Big victories are rewarded but are evaluated again (such as Clemson). Closing losses also help. You might win and drop or lose and rise, but it is influenced by what happened around you, like a team that is below, you won a big game. Teams who have not played a remarkable opponent usually just float around and don't really matter yet. The rankings lean heavily in results and resume more than my feelings of preserves.
We really have no idea how this season will take place. The results in the early season are already a different look than a few weeks ago. The rest of this year will be fun.
I was extremely close to placing Miami at number 1. The CV argument is there. But the victory of the Hurricanes on Notre Dame lost some shine with the Irish loss against Texas A&M, and Floridas Performance against LSU Dings USF.
Georgia is moving to No. 5 with the overtime victory in Tennessee. Each of the teams in the top five here has a plea for number 1, to be honest. Until now, Florida's dominant victory against Alabama has kept it up. Georgia was a play away from losing Tennessee three times, but in general the Bulldogs gave in a very good performance, so that I again evaluated them as a real national title candidate.
Texas A&M jumps to No. 6 because it won on the road at Notre Dame, while the Longhorns only have so close to the state of Ohio, but are not impressed by victories. Oregon and Penn State remain at the bottom of this group, floating around without playing really remarkable opponents. Fortunately they will play each other in two weeks.
Vanderbilt goes up a few places. The 31-7 victory of the Commodores in South Carolina was extremely impressive, but their earlier victory at Virginia Tech also loses some shine after Old Dominion had also searched in Blacksburg. Georgia Tech climbs to No. 15 after the last second victory at Clemson; The yellow jackets are perhaps a favorite to reach the ACC title game in Charlotte.
Notre Dame, the most difficult team to rank this week, slides to number 21. The Irish have lost two games with a combined four points that came to unbeaten teams until the last minute. I still think they are pretty good, but teams lose every leeway when they drop a second game.
USF drops after his eruption loss in Miami, but wins against Boise State and Florida are enough to stay on number 22 for the time being. Tennessee actually moves to No. 20 after the loss of overtime against Georgia; The Vols have looked better so far than my prediction forecast. Tulane goes to No. 25 after beating Duke. Good news for the American conferences CFP hopes: USF and Tulane do not play each other in the regular season.
Indiana and Utah are still hanging around in this group, waiting to play someone remarkably. The UTES have fallen back from their original jump now that their UCLA victory is no longer valuable.
South Carolina drops to no. 28 after the loss against Vandy; Let's hope that Lanorris sellers injury is not serious. With two (close) losses and an overwhelming victory against Troy, Clemson has lost all the benefits of the doubt.
Cal jumps to No. 34 After the victory against Minnesota, and House wins against Colorado sees the Cougars moving to No. 45. In the meantime, West Virginia is recovering with an overtime victory against Pitt to climb to No. 46.
Teams such as Texas Tech, Byu, Washington and USC are still waiting for their first real tests, so don't look too much in their position. The Red Raiders travel to Utah this week.
Not much real movement in this group. No. 52 Arkansas and no. 53 Minnesota fall back after losing, although the razorbacks lost with only six at Ole Miss. No. 58 Duke glides a few places after a loss of Tulane, while Colorado falls back to No. 59 for his loss in Houston. Wisconsin drops to No. 66 after a loss of 38-14 in Alabama.
Keep an eye on Northern Texas, that is 3-0 and until no. 72 after a 59-10 victory against the state of Washington. If the average Green has solved their defensive problems, they have something to say about the American Conference Race.
Hawaii moves to No. 77 after a victory against Portland State, but even more because the victory of week 0 against Stanford now looks better after the Cardinal Boston College, which drops to no. 80. Kansas States Tumble continues, until no. 82 after a loss against Arizona.
New Mexicos 35-10 victory at UCLA sees the Lobos jump up to no. 83, just before no. 84 Old Dominion, who blew Virginia Tech. The 0-3 hokies fall to No. 92, just before the UCLA for the title of Worst Power 4 program so far this season. Both UCLA and Virginia Tech fired their coaches on Sunday.
Southern Miss goes to No. 95 after beating the Appalachian State, while Bowling Green and Georgia Southern climb in the top 100 after victories against Liberty and Jacksonville State.
Liberty keeps falling, now until no. 108 after the loss against Bowling Green. Utah State moves to No. 101 after beating the Air Force. Louisiana Tech remains improved, now until no. 104 after a crooked victory against the state of New Mexico.
FIU won the Shula Bowl about Fau to move to No. 117, while Coastal Carolina fell to no. 119 after a loss of 38-0 to East Carolina.
Middle Tennessee moves to no. 132 after beating Nevada for his first victory of the season. Akrons loss for UAB drops the zippers to No. 135, but Umass remains at the bottom after a loss for Iowa.
(Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6629650/2025/09/15/college-football-rankings-fbs-texas-am/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American governments have extraordinary prosecution of Kilmar Brego Garca
- Men's tennis to watch Oakland City at home
- UK PM Starmer under pressure under pressure on Mandelon Epstein Revelations
- Top Court grants repair to the private zoo led by the Ambani billionaire family
- The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom responds to British prosecutors who would have abandoned the accusations against two British people accused of spying for China
- Suspect still not found of photography at SW Edgecombe football match :: Wral.com
- Trump seems to claim the tiktok agreement before the deadline on Wednesday
- Trump renews to put an end to the quarterly reports of companies
- Bad Bunny's viral merciety embodies Puerto Rican culture
- Charlie Kirk was ‘critical part’ of getting President Donald Trump elected, says JD Vance. #BBCNews
- A 5.2 -magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean, 340 km from Tripoli
- Imran Khan faces a military trial, says Aleema Khan