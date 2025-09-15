



In their first domestic game of the 2025-26 season, the Tasmanian Tigers travel to Sydney to compete against New South Wales in the One Day Cup tomorrow from 9.30 am. After the fifth in the Dean Jones trophy last summer, only one victory outside the top two, the men of Jeff Vaughan will want to return to their first final of the White ball since 2018-19. Returning to professional cricket for his first game since the Shield final of 2023-24 is Iain Carlisle, who unfortunately missed the entire last season with a stress fracture in his back, and wants to have a positive impact for the Tigers with the ball. Also returning to play for Tasmania is MAC Wright and plays his first game of Interior Cricket since his ACL injury during the 2023-24 Cup 2023-24. Nathan Ellis will be available for his first match for Tasmania since the 2022-23 season, after he cannot represent the state in the past two domestic summers due to obligations with Australia and other alternative white ball T20 tournaments. Riley Meredith comes in the team Vers of a great summer in the United Kingdom and plays for Somerset in the T20 Vitality Blast, where he first ended in the Wicket tasks, and the Welsh Fire in the United Kingdom and finished second in Wickets. Not available for this competition as a result of injury is Tigers -Schipper Jordan Silk, who injured his quad during the Tigers practicing competitions in Queensland. A second team will be released on Thursday for Tasmania's second one daily cup match on Friday against Victoria. Their 14-man team for the match against New South Wales is as follows: Iain Carlisle

Match Details New South Wales vs Tasmanian Tigers Tuesday March 16

Cricket Central, Sydney

First ball: 9:30 am (Aest) Broadcast: You sport & cricket.com.au

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

